Man taken to hospital after ute goes off road, hits tree

A man has been taken to hospital after a ute hit a tree in a residential street in Junee.
Emergency services were called to Park Lane, Junee, shortly after 6pm on Thursday following reports of a crash involving a white utility that had left the road and hit a tree.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics responded to the incident alongside Fire and Rescue NSW crews and police.
A man was treated at the scene by paramedics for lacerations, the spokesperson said.
He was then conveyed to Wagga Base Hospital by road ambulance for further treatment.
His injuries were not reported as being serious.
Residents who saw the crash say they witnessed a second male exit the vehicle before allegedly taking off on foot.
Police are investigating the circumstances around the cause of the crash.
As investigations continue, police are urging anyone with information to come forward and contacted Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
