Tough calls made with last chance in grand final up for grabs

South Wagga and Wagga RSL have both made some big calls ahead of the Wagga Cricket preliminary final.
Pat Cooke has played in each of South Wagga's matches this season but has been the unlucky man to miss out on a spot in the side for the clash at preliminary final on Saturday.
Tom Lavender and Ben Willis have also been mainstays for the Bulldogs this season but both also haven't been selected.
Willis is a former co-coach at RSL and the club's current leader Sam Perry admitted it was a hard call to make.
"It was one of the hardest phone calls I've had to make as a coach to sit a bloke out who has helped the club out a fair bit and been there through some of the darkest periods of the club," Perry said.
"To call him and say he wasn't playing this week wasn't easy but to Benny's credit he's taken it well and fingers crossed we can get through to the big dance and it could be a different scenario next week."
Wagga RSL have Colin Starkey returning from a knee issue while Tim Dyer's form in second grade proved too hard to ignore as they chase their first grand final appearance in over a decade.
Perry hopes the calls pay off.
"It could come back and bite me in the face very quickly but it's very hard to push away the likes of Timmy Dyer, who has just been scoring runs for fun in twos and Colin who was out last week with a knee niggle," he said.
"He gives us an option with both bat and ball."
After missing their win over Kooringal Colts to keep their season alive, former captain Luke Gerhard returns for the Blues.
Captain-coach Joel Robinson is pleased to be at full strength for the first time this season.
"We've had a full list to pick from for the first time this year," Robinson said.
"We've been building well over the last month and it's nice to have everyone to pick from this week.
"Unfortunately Patty misses out, as he's played every game and is a really good club member so he will be around long term, but it's good to have that depth in your list to look to for moments like this.
The two sides have split their results this season with Wagga RSL taking two narrow one-day wins earlier in the season before the Blues were able to square the ledger in their lone Twenty20 match before scoring a 90-run victory when the two last met a fortnight ago.
It gives South Wagga, who fell at this stage last season, some more confidence.
"We weren't consistent enough across the game in both one-dayers we played against them earlier in the year but bowled quite well in the T20 against them and the one-dayer a couple of weeks ago we put a decent score on the board and took early wickets," Robinson said.
"Like most games we're going to go into the game knowing our best is going to be good enough to get the job done if we turn up and play at our best."
On the other hand Wagga RSL are looking to make the most of their second chance after suffering a four-wicket loss to Wagga City.
Perry is looking to produce a more complete performance.
"South Wagga are known for playing in grand finals and winning the big games so it's a great opportunity for us and one of the bigger challenges we've had in the last 10 years as there's a lot on the line for us to lose," he said.
