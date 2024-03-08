'Disgusted' junior club offers home for Wagga footballers without a ground

The number of girls looking to get a real taste of rugby league are booming and Kangaroos Juniors want to ensure they have an avenue to keep playing the game.
While a sixth team looking to join Group Nine's new women's tackle competition associated with Kangaroos in the senior competition struggling to find a home with their own club, their junior counterparts have stepped up to support them.
Kangaroos Juniors president Daniel Cronin is disgusted the tentatively-named Panthers side hasn't been given an avenue to play, despite its 'Roos origins.
"'Roos Juniors are not at all supportive of that decision," Cronin said.
"It would go totally against what we are about."
Cronin has already been in contact with players and officials from the fledgling side and will throw his support behind the Panthers when the matter comes before the Group Nine board on Thursday.
He's more than willing to help them out if the senior club won't have them.
"I've told them we're in full support of their decisions," he said.
"The junior club will sponsor them and let them play at our home games so they've got somewhere to play."
"I cannot understand why you would want to delay it or squash it."- Daniel Cronin
Kangaroos had an under 13s girls tackle team last year and expect to have enough interest for two this year as well as at least one in the new under 15s girls season.
Cronin hopes both the junior and senior clubs can help foster the development of the women's game.
"We're keen for the girls to get cracking and be a part of it," he said.
"I am absolutely disgusted they (seniors) have gone down that route of not allowing it.
"I just cannot understand the reasoning behind it.
"Kangaroos Juniors are in full support of women's tackle and it's the only way forward.
"I cannot understand why you would want to delay it or squash it."
Now 14, Cronin's daughter Arlia was part of the inaugural under 13s tackle season.
It was her first season at the club after not really being interested in playing leaguetag.
"I just wanted to try something new and it just sounded really fun," Cronin said.
Playing alongside her was Paige Plum.
She's spent eight seasons at Kangaroos starting off in leaguetag before putting her hand up to tackle last year.
After enjoying it so much she hopes to see more opportunities come her way.
"It was good, it was only a six-week comp but we're hoping to expand it into a full comp like the boys so we get a fair and equal chance," Plum said.
Both hope to be able to continue playing rugby league for years to come.
