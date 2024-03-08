The Daily Advertiser
'Don't give up': Female cabinetmaker proof hard work pays off

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
March 8 2024 - 6:00pm
Junee High School Year 10 student Sienna Orr with apprentice cabinet maker Kloe Hatch at the Girls Can Too workshops at Wagga TAFE on International Women's Day. Picture by Les Smith
A female apprentice cabinetmaker is living proof hard work pays off, beating all odds by entering the trade of her dreams despite being told again and again she wouldn't be able to do it.

