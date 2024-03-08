'Don't give up': Female cabinetmaker proof hard work pays off

A female apprentice cabinetmaker is living proof hard work pays off, beating all odds by entering the trade of her dreams despite being told again and again she wouldn't be able to do it.
Kloe Hatch, 18, was invited to attend the Girls Can Too workshop at TAFE NSW Wagga on Friday where she shared her story for International Women's Day.
The workshop saw 13 female students from six schools across the region build there own cheeseboards, getting a taste of the trade life.
Only two years prior, Kloe had been among the girls in the program - now she is being used as inspiration to help other women follow their dreams whether that be to work in a male-dominated trade or something else.
"I want other women to know that while it's scary going into a world that's mostly men and having them tell you you're not good enough, it's OK and you will prove them wrong," Kloe said.
The sentiment of not being good enough to progress in the trade was one Kloe heard all too often.
While she could have let it drag her down and set her back, she instead used it to fuel her desire to succeed.
"I grew up with my pop and older brother who are both builders and I wanted to follow in their footsteps," Kloe said.
"My pop is very proud of me, they didn't think I would be able to do it at first because of how many people said I couldn't, but they were happy when I proved them wrong."
Kloe's soul advice to others is to keep pushing for what they want.
"Don't give up, keep trying no matter how many times it takes."
It is the best advice Kloe ever took, now working a job she loves.
Her favourite part is working hard and seeing the results of that through the products she makes.
The Girls Can Too workshop is funded by the Regional Industry Education Partnerships (RIEP) program which connects students with industry.
They aim to encourage young women to taste-test traditionally male-dominated trades and inspire them to pursue further training or employment.
This could be though a school-based or full-time apprenticeship or traineeship or VET training.
