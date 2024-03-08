Drugs found on Wagga break-in accused during search at station: police

A man charged after a gun and ammunition were allegedly stolen in a Wagga break-in also had drugs on him at the time of his arrest, police say.
The NSW Police Rural Crime Prevention Team and Riverina Police District investigators began inquiries after the break-in was reported last month, resulting in the arrest of a man in Glenfield Park on Thursday morning.
Police were told the Hinkler Avenue property, in North Wagga, was broken into sometime between 10.45am on Monday, January 29 and 9.30am on Friday, February 2.
It is alleged a rifle and ammunition were stolen in the robbery.
When officers arrived at a home in Karoom Drive in Glenfield Park around 8am on Thursday, a 30-year-old man put up a "short struggle" before he was arrested, police said.
"He was taken to Wagga Wagga Police Station and during a search of the man, police located cannabis, buprenorphine strips, and a powder substance," they said.
The man was charged with two counts of possessing a prohibited drug, as well as one each of break, enter and steal and threatening injury with intent to prevent lawful detention.
He will face Wagga Local Court on Friday, March 8.
