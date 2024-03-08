New building, new location as defence support hub relocates

Members of Wagga's defence and first responder community can look forward to an exciting new community centre later this year after a major announcement this week.
A $1.14 million tender for an all-new centre for The Wagga Defence Shed was signed in an agreement between the Pro Patria Trust and Prefabulous Mobile Buildings on Thursday.
The Defence Shed, a not for profit charity committed to providing support and services to the military community, first responders and their families has been unable to operate due to a change in circumstances at its former site owned by the Salvation Army on Edward Street.
"The Salvation Army have provided a space for the Defence Shed in the past, but they have closed that [space]... so this is a great advancement," Pro Patria chair Gordon Saggers said.
As such, Mr Saggers said the project will now be relocated to the newly purchased Pro Patria Centre in Ashmont.
He said the project was made possible thanks to a grant from the department of veterans affairs along with support from other donors.
"By providing a grant to enhance the the development of the Pro Patria property, specifically the Defence Shed, the department is endorsing the Pro Patria Centre," he said.
The all-new Defence Shed project will measure approximately 17 metres by 10 metres, roughly doubling the previous space and will be divided into two separate sections.
Mr Saggers said the all-new Defence Shed would allow its 70 members to learn in both a classroom setting and through workshops in metalwork and woodwork.
"Just being together and doing those sorts of activities together is vital for their wellbeing after their service in the defence forces," he said.
Prefabulous general manager Gavin King said the business was "excited" and "proud to be a part of such a worthy local project".
Mr King said Pro Patria reached out to the company and they have been working together to get the project completed on schedule and within the guidelines of the grant funding.
"We should we should have the project completed by the end of June," he said.
