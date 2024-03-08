'We do it for our families, those in need': Lynne's Wagga Woman of the Year

A woman's ability to make things happen, their sense of self and their unwavering love and care for others are just a few of the things Lynne Graham says makes women so vital to our communities.
On Friday Mrs Graham, founder of Carevan Wagga, was named the 2024 Wagga Woman of the Year during an International Women's Day ceremony.
It is an honour the former teacher said she feels privileged to receive and one that has made her acutely aware of all of the wonderful women locally and across the state.
"This award is throwing the net out a little bit wider to what women across the community can do and have done," she said.
"I have had the pleasure of working with really incredible people, people who have been inspirational to me, who have worked with dedication and compassion, there are so many wonderful groups and Carevan is just one of those and there are a lot of people in need in our community."
Carevan Wagga officially launched in November 2018 - an initiative Mrs Graham drove that was inspired by Albury Carevan, founded by Dr John Brabant.
In February of 2019, volunteers started distributing the first meals out to the community and since then through the program, an average of 550 meals have been donated every week.
For the past five years, Mrs Graham had been the manager for Carevan Wagga before retiring in December of 2023 at 75 years old.
Mrs Graham, a Christian, dedicated herself to establishing Carevan in Wagga after retiring as a teacher.
She had asked God for guidance, in which he replied; 'soup kitchen'.
In 2020 Mrs Graham was awarded the Wagga Citizen of the Year Award, and while that too had been an honour, the Wagga Women of the Year Award has an entirely different meaning.
"To ask me what is different about this award, I think would be an awareness of what the value is of the efforts, innovation, energy, inspirational essence and dedication of women across the state," she said.
"Women are totally different to men, women have a wonderful sense of their own identity and worth.
"Most women I know are multi-skilled, multi-talented and can rise to any occasion to complete a task - that might be getting their kids to school on time, holding down a second job or volunteering, we have an amazing amount of energy and innovation to make things happen, we're able to rise to the challenge when it's presented to us, we don't have an off button and we do it for those we work for, those we work with, we do it for our families, for our kids, for the people we see who need a hand up.
"Women are able to show fabulous love, dedication and respect for people and that's uplifting for people."
Mrs Graham's words of wisdom to the women of Wagga are to always continue growing.
"Just keep growing and developing your sense of your own self, grow your confidence, keep learning and be looking for opportunities for service to others," she said.
"It might be something you can do in a small way to help someone else, be looking for ways to be an encouragement to others."
The award was presented to Mrs Graham by Member for Wagga Joe McGirr, who referred to her as a powerhouse.
"This is a well-deserved honour for Lynne," Dr McGirr said.
"Lynne stepped down as Carevan Wagga manager at the end of last year and leaves behind a tremendous legacy.
"She has established an organisation that has made a profound difference to our community.
"Lynne's genuine care for others and passion for looking after those in the community less fortunate than herself is to be admired."
NSW Minister for Women Jodie Harrison congratulated the state's local Woman of the Year Award 2024 recipients.
"Women who contribute to local areas are the pillars of their communities. They selflessly dedicate their time and energy to make a positive difference," Minister Harrison said.
"I would like to acknowledge the invaluable contributions these women are making in their communities with dedication and passion, and thank them for all their amazing work."
The Local Woman of the Year Awards is an annual program celebrating outstanding women in local communities. This is a separate program which runs alongside the prestigious Women of the Year Awards program.
The Local Women of the Year Awards is part of the NSW Government's initiative to recognise the accomplishments of women as part of NSW Women's Week 2024, running 4-10 March, coinciding with International Women's Day on March 8.
