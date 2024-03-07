The Daily Advertiser
Son of former Riverina footballer charged with missing mother's murder

By Cassandra Morgan and Emily Woods
March 7 2024 - 4:58pm
Police provided an update after a man was charged with one count of murder as a part of an investigation into missing woman Samantha Murphy. Pictures by Victoria Police/Adam Trafford
A 22-year-old man has fronted court charged with the murder of missing Ballarat mother Samantha Murphy.

