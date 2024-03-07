Where to get your pre-season footy fix: Trial games set to hit full swing

RIVERINA League premiers Turvey Park and Farrer League counterparts The Rock-Yerong Creek will both kick off their preparations for 2024 this weekend.
While Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and Barellan dipped their toe into the action last weekend, the pre-season trial games will really heat up on Saturday.
A number of AFL Riverina clubs will kick off on Saturday, with even more hitting the field on Saturday week, March 16 as the season proper draws closer.
MCUE and Wagga Tigers will open the season with a Good Friday clash on March 29, while round one of the Farrer League is eight days later on Saturday, April 6.
For footy fans wanting to catch a glimpse of some of the pre-season action, here are some of the games around the grounds over the next few weeks.
Saturday, March 9
Charles Sturt University v Henty at Victoria Park (11am)
The Rock-Yerong Creek v Billabong Crows at Victoria Park (1pm)
Turvey Park v Ainslie at Maher Oval (2.30pm)
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes v Mulwala at Yarrawonga (6pm)
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong v North Albury at Kiewa Sandy Creek (11am)
Narrandera v Finley at Finley
Leeton-Whitton v Jerilderie at Jerilderie
Friday March 15
Leeton-Whitton v Northern Jets
Saturday March 16
Turvey Park v Sydney University at Maher Oval (2.30pm)
Marrar v Collingullie-Wagga at Langtry Oval (3.30pm)
Coolamon v Finley
The Rock-Yerong Creek v Wagga Tigers at Victoria Park
East Wagga-Kooringal v North Albury
North Wagga v Billabong Crows at Gumly Oval
Barellan v Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock at Narrandera Sportsground
Saturday March 23
East Wagga-Kooringal v Turvey Park at Gumly Oval
Marrar v Henty at Langtry Oval (11am)
Coolamon v North Wagga at Kindra Park
Temora v Griffith
Narrandera v Billabong Crows at Narrandera Sportsground
Friday April 5
Narrandera v Lockhart at Narrandera Sportsground
