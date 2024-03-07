The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL

'I'm just soaking it in': Thomas to make AFL debut for Giants against 'Pies

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated March 7 2024 - 8:04pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jo and Russ Thomas with son Harvey after he was drafted to the Giants late last year. He will make his AFL debut on Saturday night. Picture by Ash Smith
Jo and Russ Thomas with son Harvey after he was drafted to the Giants late last year. He will make his AFL debut on Saturday night. Picture by Ash Smith

WAGGA footballer Harvey Thomas will make his AFL debut on Saturday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.