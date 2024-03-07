'I'm just soaking it in': Thomas to make AFL debut for Giants against 'Pies

WAGGA footballer Harvey Thomas will make his AFL debut on Saturday night.
Not even four months after being drafted by Greater Western Sydney, Thomas will debut for the Giants in Saturday night's 'Opening Round' clash against Collingwood.
Thomas was informed of his debut by club captain Toby Greene in front of his teammates out on the training track on Thursday. He was able to call his parents, Russ and Jo, shortly afterwards to inform them of the good news.
The 18-year-old Turvey Park product was still coming to terms with the news on Thursday night.
"I'll remember today forever, for sure. It was pretty sick, that moment when I got told," Thomas told The Daily Advertiser.
"Getting drafted in itself was surreal and only three months later to debuting it is surreal. I'm just soaking it in. It's awesome."
Debuts don't come much bigger than the opening weekend of the season, against the reigning premiers that just happen to be the biggest club in the country.
"I can't wait. I think that just adds to the special debut it will be, getting to run out in front of such a big crowd," Thomas said.
"Even speaking to a few of the boys today, they said it was going to be one of their biggest home and away crowds that they've played in front of at home so it will definitely be special.
"Even though I wasn't involved (last year), hopefully we can get some revenge."
A big group of Thomas' family and friends will make the trip from Wagga to be in the crowd at Giants Stadium for the special moment.
Thomas said it might be a challenge to get everyone in to the sold out blockbuster.
"Probably not enough but we'll be right," Thomas answered with a laugh when asked how many tickets he's been allocated.
"A lot of family and friends will come up this weekend. I'm in the middle of organising that now."
The Giants have been impressed by Thomas for a long time and were always going to draft him come the time.
He has continued on that path since his full-time arrival at the club. He shone during the Giants' intra-club and match simulation sessions, then had 14 disposals in the win over Gold Coast in Canberra last Thursday.
Thomas did not have his sights set on an opening round appearance but wanted to make sure he made the most of every opportunity that came his way through the pre-season.
"I think since the start of pre-season I knew that there was a lot of work to be done and I wanted to put my right foot forward from the minute I got to the club," he said.
"I think, it wasn't luck obviously, it was hard work but a few things fell my way and a couple of weeks ago there was an opportunity to play.
"There was a couple of guys injured, another young gun, Darcy Jones, he looked ahead of me but he was injured so there was an opportunity and I just made sure to make the most of every opportunity so far and it's obviously worked.
"I think it was more about that. I haven't been stressing, it's obviously ideal but I wouldn't say my goal was to play round one, I just wanted to take every day individually and see what comes.
"Having those two games has given me heaps of confidence too, I'm keen for it."
