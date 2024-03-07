Cameron out to cement first grade final appearance in over a decade

It has been more than a decade since his last Wagga Cricket grand final and it's something Tim Cameron is looking to change this weekend.
Wagga RSL are just one win away from securing their place in the decider for the first time since the 2012-13 season.
Standing in their way is a South Wagga outfit in Saturday's preliminary final at Robertson Oval.
Cameron is just one of the two Bulldogs players, alongside captain-coach Sam Perry, who were part of their last grand final but feels the club has really been building towards a grand final return.
"As an entire club it feels like we've been building towards something special," Cameron said.
"In first grade we haven't been in there 11 seasons, and we did have a bit of success back then with a really solid core group of cricketers, but seconds, thirds and fourths all won their flags last year.
"There's no fourth grade this year but twos have already won through to their grand final this season and we've got three third grade teams in the two prelims this week so as a club we're in such a good position across the board.
"The last couple of years in ones we've lost a couple of finals, and made the T20 final this year, so it feels like we've been building towards something special and this is a prime opportunity.
"We've secured a second chance this week, after not performing how we would have liked like week, but Sam Perry, in particular, and a couple of other senior leaders around the club have really got the entire club in good shape.
"The belief in the club is something I haven't seen in a number of years.
"It's exciting and something really special."
The 37-year-old has had to take a very different approach to his game this season with a shoulder issue limiting his bowling.
However it's seen a much bigger focus placed on his batting and it's provided some dividends including an unbeaten 25 in last week's loss to Wagga City.
As frustrating as it is, Cameron is pleased to be able to contribute in some way.
"I'm still not bowling, which is frustrating, as I've fairly well been injured the entire year," Cameron said.
"It's not restricting me other than bowling, even at work I'm fine, but it just hasn't come together as I hoped it would.
"I felt like I had a really good season last year, but it just hasn't come together this year, which has been frustrating.
"Before Christmas I contributed a number of times with the bat, less so this side of Christmas, but we go another go this week so hopefully we can make the big one."
Wagga RSL were restricted to 147 by Wagga City, who overcome some nervous moments in their chase, to take a four-wicket victory.
Consistency with the bat has plagued the Bulldogs for most of the past decade.
It's something Cameron hopes they can overcome to set up one last clash with the Cats.
"It's probably been like a broken record over the past few seasons but it felt like we've turned a tide at times this season with blokes putting together bigger scores and having more solid partnerships and contributors," he said.
"Most matches someone has stood up to the plate, whether it has been with the bat or the ball or both.
"Last week obviously didn't go to plan but in saying that we felt we pushed the Cats the whole way.
"We had them at 4-40 and our bowling stocks have always been quite strong, particularly our spin bowlers and a couple of the seamers in Charlie Munn, Ben Willis and Colin Starkey have all stepped up to the plate at times this year.
"It feels like we've got a core of bowlers there, the confidence is there, the belief is there and it's just a matter of putting it together.
"There's been a few times this year where we feel like we've had a really complete performance, it feels like we've lacked the consistency with the bat more than the ball, but we've got confidence across the board and belief in our players.
"Here's hoping we can stick it together this weekend."
