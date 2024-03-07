De Mamiel breaks 23-year record at RAS-Diocesan swimming carnival

TALENTED Albury swimmer Emmi De Mamiel proved the standout performer at this week's RAS-Diocesan swimming carnival.
De Mamiel broke two records at the annual primary school representative swimming carnival at Oasis Aquatic Centre on Wednesday.
De Mamiel broke a record that had stood for 23 years in the senior girls breaststroke.
The St Anne's Primary School North Albury student clocked a 38.20, eclipsing the previous time of 38.25 set by Kassandra Tait back in 2001.
De Mamiel also broke the 12 years 50m freestyle with a time of 30.55, beating the previous record of 31.10 by Natalia Horsley in 2018. Jindera's Eleora Saliba, who finished runner up, also beat the old time with a 30.84.
About 400 competitors took the Oasis for the carnival and Lutheran Primary School's Caroline Stewart, who was co-carnival convenor alongside Anna Keough, described the day as a success.
"We've been doing this for about five years, bringing the two different associations together and the reason we do this is it makes for a more competitive carnival," Stewart said.
"It was another great day. We had a high standard of swimming, it was well organised, lots of volunteers and it was well officiated by the Wagga Swimming Club, they really do an amazing job."
Both the RAS and Diocesan sides will now separate again for the next level in Sydney.
Junior girls: Emma McLean (St Mary's Yoogali) 1, Tilly Bastow (Mater Dei) 2.
Junior boys: Taylor Drinkwater (St Anne's North Albury) 1, William Watson (St Joseph's Leeton) and Flynn Marshall (TRAC) 2.
11 years girls: Zali Figgis (Sacred Heart Kooringal) 1, Adeline Hartley (Trinity Anglican College) 2.
11 years boys: Freddy Steele (Mater Dei) 1, Ethan Wilson (St Anne's North Albury) 2.
Senior girls: Emmi De Mamiel (St Anne's North Albury) 1, Mia Hogan (St Patrick's Albury) 2.
Senior boys: Sebastian Wilson (Trinity Anglican College) 1, Jude Finlayson (St Anne's North Albury) 2.
