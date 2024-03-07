French speedster ready to make impact for Brothers in first grade return

Melvin Quiroga has played across the world and is looking to make a real impact for Brothers in their return to first grade.
The Frenchman has already shown Group Nine rivals a glimpse of what they are in for after sparking Riverina's comeback in the Country Championships on Sunday.
Not only did he intercept a kick and race 100 metres to score his second try of the game, before setting up Hayden Jolliffe just moments later with another explosive break, but was involved in the action that saw the Bulls fall just short of scoring another try to level the game in the dying stages.
His speed and footwork were on display at Equex Centre.
While Quiroga certainly stood out in his first experience of Australian rugby league the 26-year-old is hoping that can translate for his new club throughout the year.
"(The) match was very interesting," he said.
"Different from what we do in France as the game is faster, there is more offload and that's what I like.
"I can't wait to see that again throughout the season."
Quiroga is only a newcomer to the sport after joining rugby league club Saint Gaudens in France last year.
However he has had more of a taste of rugby union not only in his home country but played in South Africa's Currie Cup last year as well as rugby sevens in the United States.
He was looking to get a different experience this time around and thought linking with Brothers would be a good fit.
"A small town like Wagga Wagga is what I was looking for," he said.
"I wanted this year to stay focused on rugby and work and I think this is where I will be able to do it best."
Brothers will have a new-look side under Aaron Gorrell.
Gorrell is bringing in a lot of international talent as a way to not only bolster their ranks but to help the club return to more competitive ways.
Quiroga arrived earlier this year and has been drawn but what the club is looking to achieve in their return.
"What interested me with Brothers was their energy in wanting to have a good season and supporting the player throughout the season to become better," Quiroga said.
Brothers will have to wait longer than their rivals to return to the field this year with a bye in round one.
Instead they will mark their return against Kangaroos at Equex Centre on April 20.
Quiroga is looking to be part of their successful return.
"I hope that we will have a great season with several victories, and that each player on the team progresses and reaches their best level to help both the collective and the individual side," he said.
