Crime scene established after fire destroys home, man taken to hospital

A home has been destroyed and a man taken to hospital after a fire in Junee on Wednesday night.
Emergency services were called to a single-storey brick home on Boundary Street shortly after 10pm following reports of a house fire.
Community members recounted seeing loads of smoke issuing from the premisis, causing a big emergency service response.
Fire and Rescue NSW duty commander Chad Kennis said 15 firefighters and three trucks were deployed to the scene.
A number of NSW Rural Fire Service crews also responded to the call.
"When crews arrived the house was fully involved in fire," Inspector Kennis said.
"The fire was contained by midnight but crews remained on scene until about 5am."
Inspector Kennis said the roof of the home had collapsed early on and fire damage to the home was extensive, meaning firefighters had to fight the blaze externally.
The aerial fire-fighting truck from Wagga's Turvey Park station was called to the scene and used to douse the flames from above.
Given the damage, firefighters were unable to identify the cause of the fire.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said a man in his 30s was found in the backyard of the home.
Police confirmed the35-year-old man was treated at the scene before he was taken to Wagga Base Hospital for treatment.
Detectives attached to Riverina Police District have established a crime scene.
As investigations continue, police are urging anyone with information to come forward and contacted Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
