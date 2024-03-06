Strong start for Kildare's Hardy Shield title defence

Kildare Catholic College sent a strong signal as they chase a third straight Hardy Shield title.
After undergoing plenty of changes from last year's squad, their next generation certainly showed they can step up to the plate with a dominant win over Mater Dei Catholic College to start this year's campaign at Parramore Park on Wednesday.
Kildare crossed for three tries in the first half, and let another three opportunities slip right on the line.
After heading into the break leading 18-0, it only took Kildare a couple more minutes to extend their lead.
Mater Dei were able to capitalise on a couple of penalties as Lachlan Helyar dived over from dummy half to get on the board before Tye Neason charged over to see Kildare run out 26-6 winners.
Coach Matt Ward was pleased with how they started things off.
"There's a lot of new faces but we've done a little bit of training and I thought we've been looking pretty good," Ward said.
"The connections are coming together and the combination on our right edge looked pretty strong as well.
"I just told them to concentrate on completions and getting numbers in tackles, just to do basic things as if you complete your sets in schoolboy footy and don't give away too many penalties, which in the second half and it cost us a bit, you will generally win."
Preston Schultz was one on that right edge to stand out as he crossed for a first-half double, Oliver Hall controlled things from halfback while Dave Ayedero was also dangerous out wide.
Kildare will now face Mt Austin High School, who are making their return to the competition, on Monday.
Meanwhile Mater Dei and Wagga High School will face off looking to make amends for a loss to start their campaign.
After being starved of possession in the first half, Wagga High looked to be getting on top of last year's grand finalists Kooringal High School at Parramore Park.
A run away try from Ash Murdoch in the fifth minute was all that separated the two sides in the first half.
It gave Kooringal a 6-0 lead at the break despite dominating most of the half.
However as the possession started to level up Wagga High really got themselves back into the clash.
Quick fire tries to Ryan Kemp and Lockie McCarthy had them in front 8-6 before the bigger Kooringal forward pack fired back up.
Tries to Tyler Byrne and Cody Wood in successive sets turned the clash as Kooringal scored a 16-8 victory.
Dylan Morrow was pleased with their response late in the clash.
"Structure wise the boys figured out where they had to be and what they had to do to get the job done," Morrow said.
KOORINGAL HIGH SCHOOL 16 (A Murdoch, T Byrne, C Wood tries; B Thornton, A Murdoch goals) d WAGGA HIGH SCHOOL 8 (R Kemp, L McCarthy tries)
KILDARE CATHOLIC COLLEGE 26 (P Schultz 2, J Walsh, J Butt, T Neason tries; T Jordan 3 goals) d MATER DEI CATHOLIC COLLEGE 6 (L Heylar try; S Hall goal)
