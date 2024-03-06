The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Strong start for Kildare's Hardy Shield title defence

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated March 6 2024 - 7:46pm, first published 7:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jude Cattle is driven into the ground by the Kooringal High School defence in Wagga High School's loss to start the Hardy Shield at Parramore Park on Wednesday. Picture by Les Smith
Jude Cattle is driven into the ground by the Kooringal High School defence in Wagga High School's loss to start the Hardy Shield at Parramore Park on Wednesday. Picture by Les Smith

Kildare Catholic College sent a strong signal as they chase a third straight Hardy Shield title.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.