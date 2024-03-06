Farmer reflects on a wet and 'out of character' summer

A Riverina farming family has reflected on a wet and surprising summer after recording well over three times the average rainfall in January despite early forecasts of a hot and dry season.
Paul Routley of Almondvale at Urana, about 140km southwest of Wagga, experienced an unexpectedly wet summer despite early forecasts of a hot and dry season as El Nino returned for the first time since the Black Summer bushfires of 2019/20.
The Routleys have lived at the farm for more than 110 years and run a mixed farming venture with a range of crops as well as Poll Merino and White Suffolk Studs.
In January alone, Mr Routley said the property recorded 90mm, a significant increase from the normal 25mm at that time of year.
"We seemed to get a huge amount of rain in December and January," he said.
Mr Routley said the property receives an average of about 450mm rain per year, however 2023 saw the farm record almost double that with a total of 795mm.
He said the humidity has also been something else this summer.
"The humidity this summer has been totally and utterly out of character for around here," he said.
He said it hasn't been so humid in a "long, long time."
While the humidity caused problems such as fly strike for some nearby sheep farmers, Mr Routley said they fared alright thanks to the fact they sheared their sheep in January.
While the Routleys had a stellar start to summer, the end took a significant turn, with the property only recording 6mm rain over February.
Despite this, Mr Routley is hopeful of the upcoming season, and plans to put some crops in the ground after some more rains come their way.
"It's looking very positive," he said.
"With the rain [we had over the summer] we have a fair bit of subsoil moisture, so we can plant with confidence... [and] we can only hope we get an average year, that the rain doesn't turn off again and we go through [another] drought."
It comes as the Bureau of Meteorology released its summer weather wrap for the Riverina.
Senior climatologist at the bureau Hugh McDowell said the summer was wetter than average.
Young was the wettest town in the region, recording 273mm across the season, 175 per cent the long term average.
Narrandera also recorded a large tally with 197.2mm, while Wagga recorded 182mm and Griffith 162mm.
Temperatures across the region also soared this summer.
Hay took out top spot for the Riverina this summer with the mercury soaring to 43.2 degrees on December 5, 2023.
February 4, 2024 also proved a scorcher for parts of the region, with Deniliquin recording a top of 40.6 degrees, its hottest day of the season.
The maximum and minimum temperatures for Wagga were generally warmer than average, Mr McDowell said.
"The average maximum was 31.5 degrees, 0.7 above the long term average," he said, while the "average minimum was 17 degrees, 1.4 degrees above above the long term average."
It came as the city once again failed to record a single summer day above 40 degrees.
But despite this, the mercury came incredibly close as the season came to a close.
"The hottest summer day for Wagga was 39.2 degrees on February 28," Mr McDowell said.
Meanwhile, Wagga's coldest recorded temperature for the season was 6.3 degrees at Kapooka on February 24.
As to the noticeable humidity this season, Mr McDowell said Wagga weather data showed it was "only a little bit above average".
In the lead up to the summer, the Bureau had predicted a hot, dry summer, but Mr McDowell explained why this has not been the case, despite being an El Nino year.
He said as summer drew closer, the Bureau began to detect an "average or wetter than average signal for parts of the country."
Mr McDowell said a key reason for the wetter weather and the above average rainfall was due to a "persistently positive Southern Annular Mode".
The SAM is a climate driver and focuses on the north-south movement of wind belts that circle Antarctica.
