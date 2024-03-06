Two trapped, injured after car towing caravan crashes on Riverina road

A man and woman involved in a single vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon have been taken to hospital.
Emergency services were called to Gocup Road, South Gundagai, about 2.50pm on Wednesday following reports of a crash.
Upon arrival emergency services found a car towing a caravan had crashed and the occupants of the car were trapped.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said multiple ambulances responded to the scene where two patients were treated.
A woman in her 60s sustained minor injuries, the spokesperson said.
A man in his 70s was also injured, but the extent of his injuries has not yet been clarified.
Both patients were conveyed by road to Wagga Base Hospital for further treatment.
According to the Live Traffic NSW Transport Management Centre traffic was affected in both directions due to the crash and motorists were urged to take caution when travelling in the area.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.