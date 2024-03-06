Road shortlist for pothole fixer trial revealed as Wagga trial hits midway

As the Wagga trial of a state-of-the-art pothole fixer hits mid-way point.
On Wednesday, the Wagga City Council marked the half-way point of its five-day JCB Pothole Pro trial on roads across the city.
Council's director of infrastructure services Warren Faulkner said so far the machine has conducted repairs along Tobruk Street, before moving to Vincent Road on Wednesday.
While Mr Faulkner made no promises which locations the machine would be tested out on next, he said other areas being considered as part of the trial include roads in the city's north and east.
These include Lakeside Drive in Lake Albert, Gardiner Street in North Wagga, and Bakers Lane and Tasman Road in Gumly.
At this point in time, Mr Faulkner would not be drawn on how he feels the machine has gone so far, preferring to wait until a report is written up and presented to the council.
Travelling to Wagga with the promising pothole fixer were operators from Roadworx Group, which owns the machine.
Roadworx Group supervisor Alan Nutterfield said the machine is likely to set council back about $550,000, however he argued council doesn't need to buy one.
Mr Nutterfield said while council might ultimately opt to purchase a Pothole Pro, Roadworx hopes to meanwhile make the machines available to local governments like Wagga City Council.
"We've purchased the first and only two machines in Australia, and we want to showcase our abilities as well, not just go around and say how great the piece of equipment is," he said.
"So, we're down here to showcase what we can do and what we can bring to Wagga and other councils."
As the trial enters its final few days, the operators also issued a callout to interested councils from across the Riverina.
Mr Nutterfield encouraged any interested councils to make contact while they are in the region this week.
