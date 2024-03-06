Perryman ruled out of Giants' season opener against Collingwood

COLLINGULLIE footballer Harry Perryman will miss this week's Opening Round.
Perryman has been ruled out of Greater Western Sydney's season opener against Collingwood with a hamstring injury.
Perryman had missed both of the Giants' pre-season fixtures and the club has opted to take a cautious approach with their reliable utility.
"We've opted for a cautious approach to not make Finn (Callaghan) and Harry available," Giants head of medical James Rahme said.
"They've pushed really hard and are presenting well but given the longevity of the season and their past injuries, we've opted to give them an extra week on the track and expect them to return next week."
Perryman is expected to be available for the Giants' round one clash against North Melbourne on Saturday week at Giants Stadium.
The Giants take on Collingwood at Giants Stadium on Saturday as part of the AFL's all-new 'Opening Round', which sees the season start this year in the northern states.
