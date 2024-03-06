The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL

Perryman ruled out of Giants' season opener against Collingwood

MM
By Matt Malone
March 6 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harry Perryman has been ruled out of the Giants' season opener against Collingwood. Picture by Gary Ramage
Harry Perryman has been ruled out of the Giants' season opener against Collingwood. Picture by Gary Ramage

COLLINGULLIE footballer Harry Perryman will miss this week's Opening Round.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.