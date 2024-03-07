The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Union concerned FRNSW is keeping emergency minister in the dark

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
March 7 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib reiterated his commitment to working with FRNSW to replace firefighting vehicles during a visit to Wagga. Picture by Les Smith
Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib reiterated his commitment to working with FRNSW to replace firefighting vehicles during a visit to Wagga. Picture by Les Smith

Budget cuts for Fire and Rescue NSW truck replacements and maintenance have left the Fire Brigade Employees' Union (FBEU) adamant it could cost someone their life.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.