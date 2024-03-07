Union concerned FRNSW is keeping emergency minister in the dark

Budget cuts for Fire and Rescue NSW truck replacements and maintenance have left the Fire Brigade Employees' Union (FBEU) adamant it could cost someone their life.
The FBEU has been fighting to have the Fire and Rescue NSW Turvey Park Station specialist aerial pumper truck replaced after it was offline for eight months.
It is a problem they have continued to see again in 2024 with the appliance going offline sporadically.
During a visit to Wagga on Wednesday Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib reiterated his commitment to working with FRNSW to replace firefighting vehicles.
FRNSW was approached by The Daily Advertiser for comment but did not respond.
The NSW government has appointed $26 million this financial year in the budget for the replacement of emergency service vehicles.
Mr Dib was not able to specify what locations will receive new FRNSW vehicles but said it will be up to FRNSW as to where they go.
NSW Fire Brigade Employees' Union country representative Tim Anderson told The Daily Advertiser Wagga's firefighting capability was "two decades out of date, leaving the city exposed".
Mr Dib said with a fleet of over 700 fire trucks across the state, those most in need will be prioritised.
"We will continue working through replacing those most in need, obviously we've got a good maintenance program," he said.
Mr Dib said there are a number of issues he has been informed FRNSW is dealing with, but FBEU state secretary Leighton Drury worries the minister doesn't even know half of it.
"Our trucks are breaking down on the way to incidents which is completely unacceptable," Mr Drury said.
"Firefighters are deeply concerned that FRNSW is not being honest with the minister about the extent of this problem.
"Cutting back on truck replacement as well as maintenance budgets is going to blow up in this government's face, and potentially may cost someone their life."
Mr Dib said FRNSW has a plan in terms of looking at the entire fleet over a period of time and looking at where potentially could be better.
It is a plan he is throwing his support behind.
"The ones that go offline, generally it's because there might be something wrong, sometimes a simple problem, sometimes not a simple problem," he said.
"We do have SEVs which are the replacement vehicles.
"The most important thing that we've got is to ensure communities do have access to a fire truck.
"With a fleet of over 700 trucks that gets ridden pretty hard, you expect things to break down on occasion, the important thing is to rectify those as quickly as possible.
"Coming online this year, where they go specifically is something for FRNSW to look at.
"The average age of our fire trucks is 11.3 years - there are trucks over 20 years old but a lot of those are the replacement ones."
Mr Dib said it is important to keep in mind the expense of an appliance which he said is not cheap.
"We've inherited 12 years of inaction from the previous government which makes it hard to get things in motion," he said.
