Wagga agent welcomes surprise turn, apology in saleyard fine saga

A Wagga stock and station agent has welcomed a surprise turn of events after a saleyard parking fine drama last month.
A number of Wagga saleyard attendees hit with fines last month have been let off the hook in a surprise turnaround after a council parking blitz in February.
Wagga stock and station agent Mark Logan expressed outrage after a council parking ranger hit four attendees with fines for parking back to kerb, instead of front to kerb, at the Wagga Livestock and Marketing Centre on February 12.
The RH Blake & Co agent believes it was poor form for the council to slam attendees without notice and of all times to do so on what turned out to be a record sales day with more than $10 million changed hands.
At the time, a council spokesperson said it had received a "public complaint" and attended the saleyards where it issued four fines to drivers who failed to comply with "60 degree angle parking, front to kerb" when parking.
Council acknowledged while there were "no road markings", there were "clearly visible" road signs that displayed how the vehicles should have been parked.
At the time, Mr Logan said drivers have been parking boot to curb for the past 40 years and that it was safer to reverse in, because it enabled people to change into their boots and jackets on the kerb away from the passing traffic before heading into the saleyards.
Now, just weeks later, he received a letter from Revenue NSW to let him know that the Wagga City Council had decided to cancel five fines issued to a car for "not position[ing the] rear of vehicle correctly - 45 degree angle parking".
The Revenue NSW notice said the cancellation was due to "circumstances" and apologised for "any convenience this may have caused."
On Wednesday, a Wagga City Council spokesperson clarified the council actually issued nine fines, not the four it initially said.
"After a complaint from a member of the public Council rangers attended the Livestock Management Centre on 12 February and nine parking fines were issued for incorrect parking," the spokesperson said.
"Five fines were voided due to clerical error and four were valid."
This means that remaining four fines that were correctly issued remain in effect.
Meanwhile, Mr Logan has also been in discussions with Wagga councillor Richard Foley to advocate for changing the parking requirements at the location.
Mr Logan said the councillor plans to bring the parking safety concerns to a future traffic committee meeting in an effort to allow cars to legally back into the curb.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.