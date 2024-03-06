The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga agent welcomes surprise turn, apology in saleyard fine saga

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
March 6 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga stock and station agent Mark Logan has welcomed a surprise turn of events after several contentious fines were issued at the saleyards last month. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf
Wagga stock and station agent Mark Logan has welcomed a surprise turn of events after several contentious fines were issued at the saleyards last month. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf

A Wagga stock and station agent has welcomed a surprise turn of events after a saleyard parking fine drama last month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.