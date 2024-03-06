The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Wagga Beach the launchpad for statewide call for more to join orange army

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated March 6 2024 - 3:58pm, first published 3:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Unit commander and boat driver Josh Hunt, Murray Tuvale, Troy Orellana, Rebecca Bradshaw and Judy Abrahams take a cruise on the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga Beach with Wagga MP Joe McGirr and Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib. Picture by Les Smith
Unit commander and boat driver Josh Hunt, Murray Tuvale, Troy Orellana, Rebecca Bradshaw and Judy Abrahams take a cruise on the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga Beach with Wagga MP Joe McGirr and Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib. Picture by Les Smith

A statewide push to grow the family in orange has been launched on the banks of the Murrumbidgee River.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.