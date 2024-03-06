Wagga Beach the launchpad for statewide call for more to join orange army

A statewide push to grow the family in orange has been launched on the banks of the Murrumbidgee River.
Residents looking to make a difference in their communities are being called to join the State Emergency Service (SES) right across NSW.
The SES prioritises floods, storms and tsunamis, but also has a huge role to play in helping with motor vehicle incidents and general land searches for missing people.
Across the southern zone, which runs as far east as mid-Snowy Valleys and as far west as Balranald, there are 789 volunteers.
In Wagga alone, there are about 60 SES volunteers.
SES southern zone commander Chief Superintendent Ben Pickup said there is no such thing as too many volunteers.
"The more we have the fewer people are on call for the whole week," he said.
Superintendent Pickup said communities such as Moama, Balranald, Deniliquin, Junee and West Wyalong are in particular need of volunteers.
With the support of the state government, NSW SES has launched its biggest volunteer recruitment campaign, with a focus on regional areas - particularly those affected by recent extreme weather events.
The campaign includes advertisements across digital media, social media and regional newspapers.
Wagga SES leading senior operator, Troy Orellana, 39, said he joined to assist the community but has grown new skills and developed lifelong friendships.
While the SES is like a second family, Member for Wagga Joe McGirr said it is also vital to our communities.
"These volunteers have been superb, I've seen firsthand what they do, and at the end of the day they make a difference to the community, so if people are out there wanting to make a difference, they should consider volunteering with the SES," he said.
On Wednesday, Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib visited Wagga alongside NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York as they threw their support behind the campaign.
Ms York said locally in Wagga she knows the efforts SES volunteers have gone to in serving the community throughout flood events.
"We have had a history of flooding here in Wagga and our volunteers here do an exceptional job for the community and all of the surrounding areas down in this part of southern NSW," she said.
"We need volunteers right across NSW. We're looking for young people. We're not just floods, storms and tsunamis, there's a job for everyone within the SES and the community really relies on the SES to be able to come out in those, not only significant events but any storm that goes through, road crash rescues, general land searches for missing people.
"It doesn't matter what your skill level is or what your interests are. If you're thinking about applying for jobs once you leave school it's great to have already started your CV because employers will look at your motivation and your commitment to the community.
"The good thing about having additional volunteers is that it takes the burden off the existing volunteers because we have more to be available at different times.
"Looking at a possible chance of the La Nina next year we really want to get on the front foot, get some people some training."
It is hoped the push will see more people step up to volunteer with the SES, Mr Dib said.
"Whether it's rescuing someone trapped in a flooded vehicle, assisting police and other emergency services with bush searches or road crashes, or tarping a roof after an intense storm, our SES volunteers are there and ready to help," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.