INSIDE RACING: Another One ruled out of Albury, Wagga Gold Cup tilts

WAGGA's best chance of a drought-breaking hometown Gold Cup win has been ruled out to injury.
Gary Colvin's stable star Another One has been ruled out of both the Albury and Wagga Gold Cups due to a heel complaint.
Colvin has sent the 2022 Country Championships winner back to the paddock for a good spell after abandoning plans for a tilt at the Albury and Wagga features.
Another One gave a huge sight when a close-up fourth in last year's Wagga Gold Cup, giving connections confidence headed towards a second crack in 2024.
But after only giving Another One a short break following his last-start failure at Randwick in December, Colvin has sent the six-year-old back to the paddock to get him right.
"He's gone out for a spell again. I brought him in a bit quick," Colvin explained.
"He's got heel problems and I could tell he was getting sour with it all. We only gave him a bit over a week off so I decided we'll turn him out.
"He had a problem a fair while ago and it's just got out of hand. The more we tried to get things right, I just thought no, put him out. He was going sour so he'll go out."
While he hasn't decided on how long Another One will spend spelling, Colvin said it would be too hard to get him right and also have him ready for the Wagga Gold Cup on May 3.
"I think we've got to put him out and get him right," he said.
"I took him up where we spell him at Jugiong, up in the hills up there, my mate Wayne's looking after him and he'll tell me when he's ready to come back in.
"I just think we only gave him a short break trying to get him to the Albury Cup and it didn't work out. We just had to bite the bullet and turn him out.
"It's not serious, it's just a nuisance. The more we worked him, he wasn't recovering quick enough so I said turn him out."
Colvin said it would be frustrating to watch this year's Gold Cup with Another One not there.
"I had it all in mind this year. I don't think he had a real Wagga Cup preparation last year," he said.
"I didn't give him that run before the Cup but what can I do? I've got to look after the horse so I'm looking after the horse."
Colvin will look to target the wet tracks of the winter once he's returned.
"You look at his form, his really good form is on wet tracks so he'll come back in on the wet," he said.
...
The Kooringal Stud-bred Tropical Squall landed her second group one triumph in winning the $750,000 Surround Stakes (1400m) at Randwick on Saturday.
Tropical Squall was sold by Kooringal for $16,000 as a weanling and has now accumulated more than $1 million in prizemoney.
The win was timely for Kooringal Stud, which has a quality draft for its online yearling sale on the Inglis Digital platform from March 8-13.
Prized Icon - himself a dual group one winner - and exciting sire prospect Sandbar will have a large representation of the 23 yearlings on offer.
A half-brother to the $2.7 million earner The Astrologist, a son of classy sprinter Embecee Lil and a half-sister to the stakeswinner Everyday Lady are among the highlights.
Kooringal Stud's previous online sale strike-rate is outstanding, with 22 of the 24 starters either winning or placing so far.
Tropical Squall's victory capped a big day for Kooringal, which only five minutes earlier had celebrated a win with Duped By Spin in the $75,000 Country Series heat at Wangaratta.
More success followed the next day in the $150,000 SERA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m) at Moruya with the win by Bandi's Boy, who is by Kooringal's stallion The Brothers War.
The Brothers War has two qualifiers for the $1 million Country Championships final at Randwick after Wagga maare Asgarda finished runner-up in the SDRA Qualifier.
...
ALBURY trainer Kym Davison has a decision to make with talented three-year-old Canny Hell.
Davison has Canny Hell entered in the $150,000 3YO Quality (1400m) at Flemington on Saturday, as well as the $165,000 Canberra Guineas (1400m) on Sunday.
He has drawn barrier five at both venues. Blaike McDougall is booked to ride at Flemington and Danny Beasley at Canberra on Sunday.
TAB has Canny Hell a $31 chance at Flemington and a $15 chance at Canberra.
Fellow Albury trainer Ron Stubbs faces a similar dilemma with in-form sprinter Sparring.
Stubbs is leading towards a start in the $130,000 55 Second Challenge Final (955m) at Moonee Valley on Friday night over the $50,000 Camarena (1000m) at Canberra on Sunday.
Sparring is the top weight for the Camarena.
...
THE $39,000 Corowa Cup (1600m) will take centre stage in the Southern District this week.
The Matt Dale-trained Kiptanui has the top weight of 62 kilograms for Saturday's feature, where only four horses among the 24 nominations are above the minimum.
The Craig Widdison-trained Banger is among the nominations as he looks to claim back-to-back wins in the cup.
...
A FEW Southern District horsemen were busy at this week's Inglis Premier Yearling Sale.
Kym Davison spent $40,000 on a Hellbent colt out of Impertinente.
Darrell Burnet paid $70,000 for a Written Tycoon colt out of Ghadaayer. He also snapped up a Russian Revolution colt, out of Mezcal, for $40,000.
Renowned Narrandera breaker Ryan Pendergast was also busy. He paid $40,000 for a Hanseatic colt out of Luck Favours and $15,000 for a Tagaloa colt out of Forest Cat.
...
GALLOPS
Saturday: Corowa (TAB)
TROTS
Thursday: Young (TAB)
Tuesday: Leeton (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Sunday: Temora (TAB)
Wednesday: Temora (TAB)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.