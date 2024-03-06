The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga's slice of $300m TAFE boost 'massive in my eyes': trade teacher

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated March 6 2024 - 3:32pm, first published 2:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Student welders and fabricators across the region will now have access to upgraded facilities and equipment at the Wagga TAFE campus under a $300 million statewide funding announcement.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.