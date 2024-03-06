Wagga's slice of $300m TAFE boost 'massive in my eyes': trade teacher

Student welders and fabricators across the region will now have access to upgraded facilities and equipment at the Wagga TAFE campus under a $300 million statewide funding announcement.
The NSW Government has appointed $600,000 to the Wagga campus for the upgrades, along with $500,000 to replace 164 digital devices and $550,000 for a new Aboriginal cultural safe space.
Among the upgrades set to benefit students studying a Certificate III in engineering and fabrication at the campus is a new grinder which has caused particular excitement.
Head teacher for metal fabrication and welding for Wagga, Tumut and Temora Paul Ams said students will now have industry-standard grinding rooms.
"We have a large number of students that need to access tooling at the same time in a reasonably close environment so having that upgrade is going to be fantastic for all of our students," Mr Ams said.
"In my eyes it's absolutely massive.
"In the very small room they currently have they can only accommodate two people - safety concerns as well - so within our trade there's a lot of safety concerns, hazards, risks, so to now expand it, it will accommodate upwards of maybe six to eight students in there, we will be able to have extra machinery in there, some machinery the industry may not have that we can be the benchmark for the industry to follow."
Student Tahlia-Paige Crawford, 18, said the upgrades mean more opportunities for students.
"It's better for everyone, I'm excited for everyone to be able to use the new facilities," she said.
The funds come as part of a $300 million investment into TAFE NSW this financial year to upgrade classrooms and campus infrastructure, deliver new teaching equipment and improve digital connectivity across regional and remote campuses.
During a visit to the Wagga campus on Wednesday, Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education, Steve Whan said the investment aims to address the critical shortage of skilled workers in functional classrooms with modern equipment.
"This critical $300 million investment will rebuild the physical and digital infrastructure at 120 TAFE NSW campuses neglected for a decade by the previous Liberal-National government," he said.
"When I became minister for TAFE, I was alarmed to get letters from students at TAFE colleges in country NSW telling me they were using their own phones to get internet connectivity on their campuses - because the Wi-Fi was so out of date.
"Stories about neglected classrooms don't help to attract the people we need to see taking on training or teaching. NSW Labor is doing something about it."
The investment is also being welcomed by Member for Wagga Joe McGirr who said the concentration and focus on TAFE is long overdue.
