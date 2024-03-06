'What is going on': Tassie midfielder adjusts to footy in the heat

Olivia Roney hasn't eased into life on the mainland, instead she's already carving her name into the local football scene.
A multi-sport talent, Roney has represented her home state in athletics, and is known to be seen around the netball courts and touch football fields.
But when the Tasmanian winger landed in Wagga just last month, she immediately signed on with Charles Sturt University to compete in the Southern NSW Women's League.
With a season under her belt at Launceston's Old Scotch Collegians, Roney has melded well with the Bushpigs as she adjusts to new playing conditions.
"With my other sporting background, I think that's really helped as well because it is so demanding out there in the heat," Roney said.
"It relies more heavily on your fitness than your skill, you need to get through each quarter at a time because it's so hot.
"My first game here it was high 30s and I was like 'what is going on' it was a shock to the system but I definitely think having that winter season just before the summer helped out a lot."
Used to running along the wing back home, coach Sam Barrow has thrown Roney into the midfield, with the occasional stint in the forward 50.
Enjoying the chance to play across different positions, Roney is trialling her skills across the field to see what feels best.
"It's a good opportunity to try different positions, because they understand I am new but I have some common sense in how to play," she said.
"If you've watched football on TV, then you're fine, there's rules obviously but it is a little bit of a free for all."
Playing her first season last year, Roney said she has noticed the change in quality between the two leagues.
Knowing how it feels to be the player who has never taken the field before, she's pleased with how fresh talent is brought into the competition.
Arriving in town ahead of the student rush, Roney watched as the club received an influx of players.
"The influx was really eye-opening," she said.
"It was really good, you get that new group not just the people that played last year, so everyone is on the same page, you don't feel like a lost sheep or like you're lost in the crowd."
CSU sits third on their pool ladder on percentage heading into round six, and are looking for a good win over Wagga Tigers to help edge into finals contention.
With no experience in the league, Roney has no expectations ahead of their clash with the currently winless opposition.
"I don't know any of the teams, so it's good I can go in with an open mind," she said.
"Having no preconceived ideas about the outcome is great, because that's when things don't go very well, so I'll treat them like every other team, and you never know, they must come out and be phenomenal against us."
