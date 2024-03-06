Big names, offbeat surprises in side-splitter Wagga Comedy Fest line-up

A stellar line-up covering big name favourites to some more out there laughs has been released for the Wagga Comedy Fest.
The annual chucklefest is into its ninth year of delivering side-splitters to Wagga's growing comedy scene and will see visiting and local comedians shine in more than 20 shows across five days over the King's Birthday long weekend.
The 2024 edition opens with Wagga personalities on the comedic debate stage, and brings national favourites Mel Buttle, Geraldine Hickey, Tom Gleeson, Lizzy Hoo, Dave Thornton and ABC Radio's Thank God It's Friday to the Wagga Civic Theatre and Playhouse.
Wil Anderson, who has made an entire show around his arrest at Wagga's airport when he flew into the city in 2016, also returns for a spot on the 2024 edition.
There will also be a raft of off-beat and up and coming comedians from around the country, child-friendly gigs and workshops, and it will wind up with the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow on the final afternoon.
"If you like your comedy from big name TV comedians, we've got you covered," Wagga Civic Theatre manager Claire Harris said.
"If you like things a little crazier and more unpredictable, you need to get your tickets for Garry Starr, Shad and Pete or Dirty Laundry."
Opening night alone will offer three ticklish tasters, including the Great Wagga Comedy Fest Debate at the Club House and a free performance of Are You Pulling My Leg? - which showcases some of Australia's funniest comedians with disability or chronic illness - on June 6.
"The show sold out in its premier showing at Sydney's Vivid festival, so we are thrilled to be able to bring the show to Wagga Wagga and offer it as a free performance to our theatre loving audiences on opening night and tickets have officially gone on sale," Ms Harris said.
"It is a little bit naughty though, so definitely for the over 18s."
A warm crowd favourite will rise in front of the theatre as The Laugh Lounge marquee returns as the place to be before and between shows, with local food, wine and beer keeping hunger at bay in heated comfort.
The schedule has this year been curated with the aim keeping festival-goers' options wide open.
"We have deliberately staggered the show start times so you can catch as many comedians as possible each night," Ms Harris said.
"The Laugh Lounge provides a chill out space between those shows, but it is also a great place to meet for drinks and food after work."
The festival runs from June 6 to June 10, and tickets went on sale at the Civic Theatre this week. The full program and online bookings can be found at civictheatre.com.au.
