Strawberry delights, belly laughs, bands: what else is on in Wagga this weekend

You can't beat the freshness of the goods up for grabs at the Riverina Producers Market on Thursday afternoons. Head to the Wagga Showground on Bourke Street to browse some of the best the region's producers have to offer, from fresh fruit and vegetables to prepared foods, food products and homewares. We're talking meat, cheese, bread, honey, jams, pickles, sweets and more. The market runs from 1pm to 6.30pm and if you get in quick on Wednesdays, you can order online to collect the following day.
Don't pass up getting to Miss Lady St Diva's drag bingo at Tilly's on Thursday night - it starts at 7pm - or book a spot at the drag show on Friday night. Both are ticketed events and spots can be booked on the Wagga Mardi Gras website.
Enjoy a sweet Friday night of twilight picking and live music at Bidgee Strawberries and Cream. Head to the little farm of Billagha Street with a picnic rug or chairs and while the sunset away to the tunes of Josh McKellar, taking in a delicious dinner and strawberry and cream gin or a daquiri or two from the bar. There will be garden games, picking and sheep feeding to keep all ages entertained. Entry is $2 at the gate.
Celebrate International Women's Day with an evening at the Museum of the Riverina on Lord Baden Powell Drive.Count Her (Voice) In is a special consultation and networking evening with a chance to contribute to the Wagga Women's Health Centre's community strategy as well as the Wagga 2050 Community Strategic Plan. The evening begins at 5pm for 5.30pm and includes canapes, bubbles and beverages. Numbers are limited, RSVP to wwhc@waggawomen.org.au, and contact Johanna Elms on 6921 3333 for more information.
An incredible line-up for International Women's Day is on offer at the Great Southern Nights gig at Curious Rabbit. Tessa Devine, Arvis Casanova, Aria Amore, Amy Kubank, and Hariel will perform from 6pm.
Lace up the skates for rainbow rollerskating. It's time to go around and round in circles for a great time at the Twin City Skate roller disco from 6pm to 8pm. Bring your own skates along to Bolton Park Stadium, or hire them for $5, and get into the spirit of the weekend.
Riverina Comedy Club returns with Sean Woodland headlining the monthly show, following some of the best regional comedians the Riverina has to offer. Doors open to the show at Thirsty Crow at 7.30pm, and tickets will set you back $30. Save a few dollars and grab one online through Trybooking for $25.
Make the most of the morning and meet some fellow citizen gardeners at the Wagga Demonstration Gardens vegetable swap or buy. The weekly mini market is at the corner of Shaw and Albury streets in Central Wagga every Saturday morning. Entry is free and all proceeds go to the community gardens. Call 0411 417 956 for more information.
While away the morning around Wollundry Lagoon and the Civic Centre precinct with the Saturday Wollundry markets. More than 30 stallholders offer a wide range of food, produce, homewares and more to browse while taking in the tunes of local musicians and enjoying the outdoors and breakfast options. It's held on the second Saturday of the month from 9am to 1pm and supports the Rotary Club with a gold coin donation entry.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. In March the group meets at Pomingalarna Reserve for the Hill Scurry with a start time of 7.30am. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.
It's Wagga Mardi Gras parade day! Get in early for a spot on Baylis Street for the parade, which begins at Morgan Street at 5pm. The First Nations float will lead the march north along the main street, headed for Victory Memorial Gardens for an electric night of awards and festivities. Sydney-based SaxBeatz will keep the crowd pumping at the official after-party, which begins at 6pm, and the main stage will also feature two drag show performances and the Riverina Concert Band. For those looking to head out, Tilly's is the venue for the official after-party with Tay-G from 9.30pm. Check out everything else you need to know about Mardi Gras weekend.
Darren Coggan and Damien Leith team up for a night at the Wagga Civic Theatre. Tickets available at the theatre or its website.
Sneak on out to the Wild Vine for Lazy Sundays outside. Doors open at 12pm, the kitchen is firing until 3pm and live entertainment keeps the day ticking until 4pm. Bookings essential by Friday, call after 10am Sunday for a last-minute slot.
Head out to Wagga Showground for the Rainbow Recovery Market, a special Wagga Mardi Gras edition of River and Wren Markets. It runs from 10am to 3pm.
