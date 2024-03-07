Strawberry delights, belly laughs, bands: what else is on in Wagga this weekend

It's Wagga Mardi Gras parade day! Get in early for a spot on Baylis Street for the parade, which begins at Morgan Street at 5pm. The First Nations float will lead the march north along the main street, headed for Victory Memorial Gardens for an electric night of awards and festivities. Sydney-based SaxBeatz will keep the crowd pumping at the official after-party, which begins at 6pm, and the main stage will also feature two drag show performances and the Riverina Concert Band. For those looking to head out, Tilly's is the venue for the official after-party with Tay-G from 9.30pm. Check out everything else you need to know about Mardi Gras weekend.