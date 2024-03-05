Kappy's Angel fends off retirement talk to return to winning form

WAGGA mare Kappy's Angel fought back from the brink of retirement to return to the winner's list at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Tuesday.
Experienced country jockey Jeff Penza experienced immediate success at his first ride on Kappy's Angel ($2.80), taking out the Country Boosted Class Three Handicap (1200m).
It was Kappy's Angel first success since she posted back-to-back wins at Wagga in January last year.
Kappy's Angel was the highlight on a good day for Wagga trainer Gary Colvin, who had the one winner and two second placings from six runners.
Kappy's Angel had experienced a lot of foot issues throughout her career to the point where she was almost retired before this preparation.
"She's had a lot of issues with her foot and at one stage it looked like retirement," Colvin said.
"Probably two months ago we were talking about retiring her.
"Anyhow, we went to Jim Vasey and done this and done that and we got her back and fair dinkum she's gone from strength-to-strength."
Kappy's Angel has now won four races from 14 starts.
She returned this campaign with a nice fourth behind Asgarda in the Country Championships Preview, and then was only beaten three and a half lengths in Benchmark 66 grade at Albury at her next start.
Colvin was confident leading into Tuesday's race back on her home track.
"I think her last run at Albury she was just a bit flat. She'd had a gut-buster first-up," Colvin said.
"She worked that well this week that we were pretty confident so we were pretty happy with the result.
"She's always had ability but we lost her for a while. Everything was going wrong."
They didn't forget to back Kappy's Angel as she firmed from $3.60 into $2.80 favouritism.
Kappy's Angel won by three quarters of a length from Hit The Rim ($8.00) and Gold Tracker ($3.70).
The win of the day at Wagga on Tuesday went to the Matt Dale-trained Martini Magic, who bolted in by five lengths to win the Country Booted Maiden Plate (1000m).
At just her second race start, the grey went straight to the front with Danny Beasley on board from the inside gate and never looked in trouble.
She was well-supported too, starting a $1.60 favourite.
The Ben, Will & JD Hayes stable combined with Jake Duffy for a winning double courtesy of Faithful Champion ($6.50) and Positive Smile ($5.00).
