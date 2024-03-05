Wagga kindy kids get bus wise as safety program wraps up

A large cohort of Wagga kindy kids gathered to talk bus safety with experts this week.
Bus drivers, police and the NRMA taught all things bus safety to 84 Kindergarten kids at Henschke Primary School as the NRMA wrapped up its Bus Safety Program on Tuesday.
It wraps up a marathon tour of 22 Wagga primary schools where in excess of 850 kindy kids learned key bus safety tips in recent weeks.
During the final session on Tuesday, bus drivers taught the largest cohort of kindy kids how to sit properly on the bus, while police spoke about being cautious of strangers.
Police told the keen students it's not a good idea to have their names on the outside of their school bags, as it can be a way for sly strangers to trick them.
"Some kids put their backpack on and they have their name on it and so an adult yells out their name," NRMA's Chris Hillis said.
Ms Hillis said the stranger may then try and pull a ruse to trick the child into believing they have permission from the parents to pick them up.
"The little kindy kid will be thinking 'they know my name so they must know my [parents]'," she said.
Ms Hillis said this can be avoided quite simply by putting the child's name inside their bag instead.
The kindy kids were also taught about how to be safe when outside the bus.
During the series of presentations, the speakers also touched on what a child should do when they get off at the wrong bus stop or get lost.
It comes just weeks after a Wagga mum raised alarm when her two sons were dropped off at the wrong stop and ended up at Junee.
Fortunately, they returned safely home, but Ms Hillis said it's important that if a child is dropped off at the wrong stop, that they remain there until someone comes to find them.
"If you get off at the wrong stop...do not walk away from there, because you might have another bus turn up," she said.
She said if parents ring the police, the bus driver will say where he dropped the children, making it easier to find them."
As part of the program, the kindy kids also had the opportunity to go for a bus ride, some even for the first time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.