Retailers locked in for Wagga's newest complex as completion date looms

The first tenants have been locked in and demolition this week has marked a milestone for a Wagga multimillion-dollar business hub.
The last remaining remnants of old infrastructure on the site at 11-15 Lake Albert Road has successfully been cleared.
The removal of the old Shell service station and offices paves the way for the final stages of the development, which already has four tenants appointed in the 31-unit complex, Fitzpatricks Real Estate director Geoff Seymour confirmed.
A cafe will occupy one of the units and will include an outdoor seating area adjacent the road, and a wellness dance studio will also find a new home at the hub.
A local fashion retailer will establish a distribution point through another two units.
Mr Seymour said those tenants will look to move in throughout July and August.
"Construction is on track for an end-of-June completion," Mr Seymour said.
Work will commence on central stormwater and the car park, which Mr Seymour said will consist of 116 on site parking spaces.
Over the coming weeks, plumbing and electrical work will be completed in the common areas and the car park and driveways will be constructed.
The exterior panels of the new buildings will also be finished off.
Mr Seymour said the site is perfect for office spaces.
The development also offers a range of mixed-use tenancies, suitable for shops, food outlets, medical and dental facilities, display premises and storage facilities.
The development's prime location on Lake Albert Road provides convenient access from the CBD through to the Southern suburbs, including Kooringal, Tatton, Lake Albert, and Springvale.
