Small but mighty: Junee invests in netball's future both locally and afar

Junee Netball Club are investing in their sport's future.
From near and far, young and old, the small but mighty club is pushing to provide girls and women with access to their sport.
With a 'whole team' worth of new under 7s players attending their come and try sessions, and plans to host more Fijian athletes in the next fortnight, club president Rob Vergano is proud of what they're achieving.
The club has established a strong connection with the Fijian netball community in the past 18-months, with their programs reaching attention across the NSW.
This month they expect to welcome three more Fijian athletes to town as part of the PacificAus Sports netball immersion program.
"Three athletes will come to Junee and spend a couple of days down here, and that will coincide with our gala day weekend, so it will allow them to see grassroots netball over here versus Fiji," Vergano said.
"Hopefully they'll see what Wagga is about, how big Australia is and how big New South Wales is."
Closer to home, the growth in young players is important not only for the club, but for the sport Vergano said.
With approximately 50 athletes registered for the upcoming season, he's pleased to see how the club is progressing in size.
Never knowing where the next big talent will come from, he's hopeful these young players will be afforded the best opportunities if they continue to play through to seniors.
"We've attracted 10 new kids to [Tuesday's] session, that's a whole new netball team," he said.
"They're the future of netball, of Netball Australia, Netball NSW, so it's really pleasing to see all these five and six-year-olds come down to try, so we'll get them signed up and then you never know, the future Sophie Fawns or Emily McPherson could be coming out of here."
With registrations growing within the club and the Wagga Netball Association competition they compete in, Vergano is pleased with the state of the game locally.
Hosting their inaugural preseason carnival in a fortnight, talent from across the region will have their first run of the year.
Vergano hopes the carnival will be a chance for clubs to fineness teams ahead of the season and brush off any on-court rust.
