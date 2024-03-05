The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Testing time arrives: Is this the solution to Wagga's pothole woes?

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
March 5 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga City Councillor Richard Foley instigated a move to bring the JCB Pothole Pro to town this week. On Monday it began repairs on Tobruk Street, Ashmont. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf
Wagga City Councillor Richard Foley instigated a move to bring the JCB Pothole Pro to town this week. On Monday it began repairs on Tobruk Street, Ashmont. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf

Potholes are being excavated across Wagga as it trials a state-of-the-art road fixing machine this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.