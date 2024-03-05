Testing time arrives: Is this the solution to Wagga's pothole woes?

Potholes are being excavated across Wagga as it trials a state-of-the-art road fixing machine this week.
Wagga City Council launched a trial of the JCB Pothole Pro on Monday, kicking off a week of roadworks to see if the hi-tech road-fixer is a viable solution to fixing the city's pothole woes.
On its arrival in town from a Wollongong-based company, the machine was immediately put to good use in Ashmont and councillor Richard Foley said it was great to finally welcome the machine in town.
"It's exciting to see the new equipment here, now we will test it to see if it's appropriate for the city," Cr Foley said.
He said the machine would be hard at work fixing "well over 100 potholes" on Tobruk Street in Ashmont for up to two days.
It's understood the machine is then scheduled to be trialled on Vincent Road, Lake Albert.
Last year, the council agreed to schedule a trial at the behest of Cr Foley who has long been passionate about the machine which can do the work of three.
The pothole repairs currently require three separate machines, the Pothole Pro will be able to do all of these in one go.
But Cr Foley said the machine can't quite do everything by itself.
"The potholes were always going to have to be filled manually," he said.
"But what this machine is supposed to do, and has come into its own, is doing straight runs and small potholes."
Despite this, the machine was fixing some big holes on Monday.
"While it can do [bigger holes], I don't think the Pothole Pro is really designed for that," Cr Foley said.
So far, Cr Foley is impressed at the results and believes the machine quite efficient at the job, but he will reserve his final judgement until the week-long trial wraps up.
"We'll see how it goes by then," Cr Foley said.
"The council then has to do a report and the trial will either come back as satisfactory or unsatisfactory."
And all going well, he's hopeful Wagga City Council will get one of its very own.
"I hope it's successful, and if so, we can add it to the arsenal [to assist] council's attempts to try and get on top of this ever-increasing [pothole] problem," Cr Foley said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.