Accused would-be servo bandit pulled knife on attendant: police

By Staff Reporters
March 5 2024 - 4:00pm
A man has been charged with allegedly trying to rob a Griffith service station at knifepoint. File image
A man has been charged with allegedly trying to rob a Griffith service station at knifepoint. File image

A 20-year-old man has been charged with armed robbery after attempting to hold up a petrol station on Griffith's main street in the dead of the night.

