Accused would-be servo bandit pulled knife on attendant: police

A 20-year-old man has been charged with armed robbery after attempting to hold up a petrol station on Griffith's main street in the dead of the night.
At 12.10am on February 28, the young man visited a petrol station on the Banna Avenue, allegedly asking for a number of items before pulling a knife and demanding the items be handed to him.
The attendant on duty at the petrol station refused the demand, and the young man left shortly afterwards.
He was located by police a short distance away.
He was arrested and charged with armed robbery, as well as malicious damage.
The young man was granted bail by Griffith Local Court and is scheduled to face the court on May 9.
A number of men were arrested throughout the week after becoming rowdy and aggressive in bars along the main street.
First, on February 28, a 25-year-old male was asked to leave a premises at 11.30pm - and though he left, he stayed within 50 metres of the venue and continued to be aggressive until police were contacted.
Police determined the man was in breach of a bail condition, and arrested on account of the breach.
The man faced Griffith Local Court and was granted conditional bail again, and received a fine for failing to leave a licensed premises.
Later, at 11.30pm on March 2, a 30-year-old man was refused entry to a bar on Banna Avenue and became aggressive towards security until police were called.
When police arrived, he continued his behaviour, challenging police to fight and refusing to leave. Police moved to arrest the man, where he took a swing and busted the lip of one officer.
The man was subdued afterwards, and taken to Griffith Police Station where he was charged with failing to leave a licensed premises and assaulting a police officer.
He was granted conditional bail and will appear before Griffith Local Court on April 17.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.