Mt Austin prepares for Hardy Shield return

For the first time in three years, Mt Austin High School are set to take part in the Hardy Shield.
They will be the fifth team in this year's schoolboys rugby league competition.
Mt Austin haven't taken part in the Hardy Shield since the 2021 season however coach Jake Walker has a young group keen to be involved.
He's hoping it can be the start of a good period in the competition.
"We're probably going to be a very young team with a lot of year 10s," Walker said.
"Hopefully a few seniors will come in but I'm'm excited for them and they're keen on having a game.
"Most of them played in the under 15s and went pretty good in the Country Cup so they are pretty good players for how young they are.
"Hopefully they can stand up."
Walker is in his second year at the school but is well aware of the competition's proud history.
He's hoping the young side can really build a solid foundation for years to come.
"I don't think they realise what the Hardy Shield is as they missed out on it last year and didn't go and watch and there was COVID in the years before that," Walker said.
"Once it starts they will be very thrilled."
However he doesn't have too many expectations coming into the season.
"Getting a field on the team is a good win and if we can keep the team for the next two to three years then they can really compete," Walker said.
"If we win a few games I'll be very happy but we are under no illusions it's going to be a tough comp."
With just five schools in this year's competition, each team will play each other once before the top two qualify for the final on April 8.
However Mt Austin have to wait until next week to start their campaign.
The action kicks off on Wednesday with Kooringal High playing Wagga High at Parramore Park in the first game at 4.30pm while defending champions Kildare Catholic College take on Mater Dei Catholic College at 5.30pm.
