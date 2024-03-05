Firefighters on scene as caravan goes up in flames, spreads in park

A caravan has been left damged after it went up in flames, which spread to a second van, on Tuesday afternoon.
Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews, police and Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) were called to the Airport Tourist Park located in the vicinity of Fife Street and Brunskill Avenue, Forest Hill at about 2.15pm.
Forest Hill Rural Fire Brigade president Jonty Bruce said RFS crews responded to the fire alongside FRNSW.
"Crews are currently undertaking property protection along Brunskill Avenue," he said.
"Residents in the area are advised to be aware of firefighters working in the area.
"Monitor for sport fires and ember attack."
Mr Bruce said the fire started in one of the caravans before spreading onto surrounding grassland.
A second caravan was than impacted by the fire - both of them have sustained damage.
The fire has been rendered under control and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.