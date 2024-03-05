Rescue helicopter called in after motorcycle crash on Riverina road

A man who was injured in a motorcycle crash south of Wagga was airlifted to hospital on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to Jingellic Road at Tumbarumba about 12.50pm on Tuesday following reports of a motorcycle crash.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics responded to the scene where they were tending to a man in his 70s who was injured after his motorcycle slid into the guard rail.
The man has sustained injuries to one of his legs and his pelvis.
The spokesperson said a rescue helicopter was called to the scene a short time later.
The man was flown to Canberra Hospital for further treatment, but the extent of his injuries has not been specified.
According to the Live Traffic NSW Transport Management Centre the road has been closed in both directions.
Motorists travelling in the area are being told to expect delays and exercise caution.
