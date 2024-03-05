Tired teachers left picking up work, Wagga students paying the price

Unfilled vacancies are leaving Riverina teachers fearful students with complex needs and disabilities will pay the ultimate price.
NSW Teacher's Federation president Henry Rajenda visited Wagga on Tuesday morning where he said the Riverina was among the regions most affected by a lack of federal government funding.
The federation's Wagga representative Hamish Ryan said the biggest challenge for teachers in Wagga and across the region is unfilled vacancies.
"When we have positions that aren't covered, those students still need to be taught, so the work of covering those classes, of preparing those lessons, of dealing with some of the issues that arise from having the best, most experienced, most qualified people in front of those classes, then all of those bits and pieces have to be picked up by other teachers who are already overworked," he said.
"It impacts our ability to then create engaging lessons and deliver excellent learning opportunities to all of our students, to cater to all of their many varied needs and to make sure they are supported on their learning journey."
Mr Rajendra said students from First Nations backgrounds, with disabilities or who have complex needs will be among the first to feel impacts if Prime Minister Anthony Albanese ignores their calls for funding.
"This is the most critical time for our public schools in terms of funding," he said.
"We're calling on the federal government to fully fund our schools - It is evident our rural communities are missing out on necessary funding so they can provide the necessary number of teachers and resources to meet the needs of all students.
"Our schools, particularly in regional and rural areas, have been underfunded for a very long time particularly at the federal level.
"The long term consequences are too dire to even consider but we know, and we've lived this, that if you continue to under fund our public schools our students continue to miss out and first and for most those with the most complex needs, those with disabilities, those of aboriginal background, they're the one's who are going to suffer first and worst and we're not going to accept that."
Mr Rajendra said their are 276 unfullfilled vacancies and 93 per cent of the 298 schools across the Riverina are impacted by teacher shortages.
"That means students are missing out and teachers are overworked," he said.
"Regrettably there's been some serious negative consequences. In effect, since 2017 NSW public schools have been denied adequate funding as agreed by federal and state government.
"This is about the education of our students.
"We're still plagued by a teacher shortage across NSW particularly in rural and regional areas, that is the lived-reality of schools right across NSW but in particular this particular region."
