TRAC regain Byrnes Shield after clinical performance in final

THE Riverina Anglican College (TRAC) are back on top of Wagga schoolboy cricket after an emphatic Byrnes Shield victory on Monday night.
TRAC captured their first Byrnes Shield final since 2021 with a nine-wicket victory over Mater Dei Catholic College at Michael Slater Oval.
Some brilliant bowling and fielding restricted Mater Dei to 5-114 from their 20 overs. TRAC then chased the runs down with the loss of just one wicket and with more than seven overs to spare.
Year 10 student Harry Glanvill was named Player of the Final after his 38 at the top of the order for TRAC and his 2-15 off three overs.
Jack Rudd scored an unbeaten 47, captain Damian Kalmeier scored 14 not out, while Ollie Spackman removed both openers and finished with 2-13.
TRAC coach Mick Reynolds had nothing but praise for his squad.
"I thought they were exceptional," Reynolds said.
"They're just a good young bunch of kids who enjoy their cricket.
"I think all of them play cricket on the weekend, out of that team I think I've still got seven that can play next year and it was great to send out our year 12s on a winning note. Some of those guys have been around cricket for six years.
"I had a squad of 19 and there were four year 12s that had been apart of previous years that didn't get a game but they were just as important and they were excited to be part of the group."
Charlie Doherty ensured Mater Dei's chase started well with a quickfire 21, while Liam Crittenden did everything he could for the runners up with an unbeaten 46 off 24 deliveries.
Reynolds believes the platform for victory was laid by TRAC's effort with the ball.
"Definitely our bowling, our bowling set it right up," he said.
"To keep them to 114 from their 20 overs, five down, on a very fast outfield, it was very dry, we were feeling pretty confident going into batting.
"You can never be too confident in a final but our bowling was pretty clinical. Damian Kalmeier and Finn Jenkins got us off to a pretty good start and then our spin through the middle order, Oliver Spackman got a couple of key wickets, our spinners did a very good job through the middle."
Reynolds praised the depth of the school's cricket talent as one of the key reasons behind the run of success TRAC has enjoyed in the Byrnes Shield over the past decade.
Mater Dei's Beau Edmunds, Wagga High's Caleb Walker and Kildare's Hayden Donohue all shared the Player of the Series title.
