Spacious lifestyle home nestled in serene countryside

Nestled in the serene countryside of Springvale, this semi-rural dwelling offers an extraordinary lifestyle for families in search of space, comfort and convenience.
Set on an expansive 8,363sqm of established grounds, selling agent Cassie Sheehan said this spacious acreage provides the ideal setting for this impeccably presented family home.
"This property epitomises the charm of country living, offering a tranquil rural setting just a short drive from local amenities," Cassie said.
"It presents a rare opportunity to own a piece of rural paradise within close proximity to the vibrant town centre."
Recent showings have had huge turnouts with viewers impressed by the flat-level, large and spacious living arrangements.
"We've had a range of different people come through, from young families to retirees to those looking to downsize from the farm," Cassie said.
"People are loving the generous block size, shedding, and the triple lock-up garage is definitely a huge selling point."
Upon entering the home, be greeted with a sense of spacious elegance, designed to cater to modern family living.
The master suite serves as a luxurious retreat, featuring a generous walk-in robe and contemporary ensuite, offering parents a secluded haven.
The additional bedrooms are generously sized, accompanied by a versatile fifth room, ideal for a study or guest bedroom.
At the heart of the home lies the oversized kitchen, a haven for culinary enthusiasts, equipped with modern appliances, a gas cooktop, and a breakfast bar for casual family dining.
Multiple living spaces, including a formal lounge and an open-plan living and dining area, provide ample options for relaxation and entertainment.
Year-round comfort is ensured with ducted heating and cooling, supplemented by a slow combustion wood heater for a cosy ambiance during cooler seasons.
Outside, the property boasts an undercover entertaining area, triple garage with internal access, and a powered shed.
The grounds are adorned with chook pens, a bird aviary, raised vegetable patch, and easy-care native gardens, creating a sanctuary for both wildlife and family alike.
"Springvale has been a very popular location with buyers recently," Cassie said.
"Don't miss your chance to call this serene family estate your own."
