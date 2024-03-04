The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Wagga drag queen to boycott Mardi Gras over police concerns

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
March 5 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Wagga drag Strewth Queen believes police should not be allowed to march in this weekend's Wagga Mardi Gras parade. Picture contributed
Former Wagga drag Strewth Queen believes police should not be allowed to march in this weekend's Wagga Mardi Gras parade. Picture contributed

A former Wagga drag queen has vowed to boycott the city's mardi gras amid ongoing concerns about the committee's support for the police.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.