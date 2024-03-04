Wagga drag queen to boycott Mardi Gras over police concerns

A former Wagga drag queen has vowed to boycott the city's mardi gras amid ongoing concerns about the committee's support for the police.
Last week, Wagga Mardi Gras president Holly Conroy called for the Sydney Mardi Gras board to "stand down" over its request for police to not march in the upcoming annual parade.
Ms Conroy said it was "disgusting" that the NSW Police were banned", adding that it "goes against everything the event stands for" and argued that the decision was "sending the LGBTI community backwards".
The decision came amid an ongoing investigation into the alleged murder of Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, for which Senior Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon has been charged.
Ms Conroy said the Wagga Mardi Gras would not follow suit with banning police from marching and said it was important for police to take part.
While the request by the Sydney Mardi Gras board was later reversed with the board agreeing to allow officers to march out of uniform in the event held at the weekend, former Wagga drag queen Strewth believes police should not be allowed to march at this weekend's parade.
The 2023 Wollundry Drag Pageant winner was set to perform as part of this week's Mardi Gras festivities, but is now calling on others to boycott the event as they protests police attitudes and actions against the LGBTQIA+ community.
Strewth said when Sydney Mardi Gras initially uninvited the police from marching in the parade, they made a decision that has been called for by "large portions of the queer community for a long time".
Strewth drew attention to the results of 2021 survey of more than 1400 members of the LGBTIQ+ community by the Victoria Pride Lobby, which found about 80 per cent of respondents felt unsafe if there was a large police presence at community events.
"While this is a Victorian survey, it can [be applied to] ... other states," Strewth said.
Strewth said another performer and MC at the Wagga Mardi Gras had also now pulled out. A GoFundMe has been set up so they can recoup costs lost as a result.
Aside from Strewth's concerns around the inclusion and promotion of police at the Wagga Mardi Gras, they said other reasons for the boycott included concerns around black deaths in custody and concerns over the LGBTQ Hate Crime Inquiry findings handed down in December 2023.
Among other areas, that inquiry looked into the nature of the relationship between the LGBTIQ+ community and the NSW Police Force over the 40-year period, including the police response to violence and deaths suspected of being hate crimes.
The inquiry's final report was highly critical of the approach taken by NSW Police at the time, which inquiry commissioner John Sackar described in many cases as "indifferent, negligent, dismissive or hostile".
Strewth said another reason for the boycott was that Beau Lamarre-Condon was "allowed to clock out his service weapon and allegedly commit these murders".
Strewth said their own "personal experiences of police violence as a queer person" also played a part in why they will not be taking part in this year's event.
Ms Conroy was contacted but did not want to comment on the matter.
The Wagga Mardi Gras committee referred to its statement issued last week, which said "the Wagga Mardi Gras Festival extends its love and support to everyone in the community affected by the recent tragic events in Sydney".
"We believe this is a time to hold each other close and continue to work together towards a society where all people are free to live and love in peace," the statement said.
"The Wagga Mardi Gras Festival has a supportive relationship with local police, who will be joining us as we parade down Baylis Street on March 9 to show our community we are here, we are united, and we are loved."
