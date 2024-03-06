Wise + Well Expo to help you thrive in your golden years Advertising Feature

Murrumbidgee Primary Health Networks friendly team will be happy to answer your questions at the Wise + Well Expo on March 14 at the Wagga RSL. Picture supplied.

Unlock the secrets to healthy ageing at Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network's (MPHN) inaugural Wise + Well Expo in Wagga Wagga.

The expo will be held during Senior's Week on Thursday, March 14 from 9am to 2pm at the Wagga RSL.



This free event is open to the public, and MPHN is inviting all seniors, their families, and caregivers to attend.

MPHN's Healthy Ageing and Palliative Care Manager Shelley Gledhill said the expo will focus on holistic wellbeing for seniors.

"Our Wise + Well Expo is ideal for people who would like to find out how to live an active and healthy life in their golden years," Ms Gledhill said.

She said this chapter of your life can be one of the happiest and most enjoyable if you take time to plan ahead.

"By understanding how to protect and improve your health, how to maintain your independence, and exactly what you want your retirement years to look like, you'll be able to set your own course," Ms Gledhill said.

The expo will feature information stalls and expert speakers covering topics such as healthy living, future planning, aged care options and social supports.



Light refreshments will also be available on the day.

"We'll have lots of information on proactive health management, tips on planning a fulfilling and healthy retirement, as well as getting up to date with your COVID-19 vaccinations," Ms Gledhill said.

"Our friendly team will be on hand to help answer any questions you have about healthy ageing.

"We'd also like to thank Relationships Australia, Senior Rights Service, Marathon Health, and Murrumbidgee Local Health District for being part of our expo working group, and ensuring we have as many resources as possible available to attendees."