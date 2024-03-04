'It flew inside': Business owner cheats death after car ploughs into shop

A Riverina business owner has cheated death after a car ploughed through her shop, just metres from where she was sleeping.
About 2.30am on Friday, March 1, police were called to Midgeon Street in Narrandera, following reports a car had crashed into a home and business.
NSW Ambulance paramedics also responded and treated a 17-year-old driver for minor injuries.
The owner of the shop, Bobbie Hill, was left shaken by the ordeal but physically unharmed.
Ms Hill said two cars were driving along the street when one of them clipped the other, causing it to lose control and end up in the side of her shop - Bait, Balls and Bullets.
"It literally became airborne and flew inside my shop, taking out the main beam which holds the roof up, and pushed the stock in the shop through to the point of pushing out the wall on the opposite side," she said.
"The car ended up up half-way in, but the damage ended up right across the building."
If that was not dramatic enough, Ms Hill had been sleeping just metres from the trail of carnage.
"My bedroom is connected to the shop and [the car actually] hit my bedroom first, but deflected off that into the shop," she said.
"Thank goodness for that, but it [still] moved the bed by about six inches."
Ms Hill said the car collected items on its out-of-control journey - including a tin shed and a garden hose - which ended up inside her shop.
Recalling the moments after impact, she said she was too afraid to leave as she heard many people gathered outside the premises.
Ms Hill believed there were multiple passengers in the vehicle and said they all left, but the 17-year-old driver remained behind.
"He took responsibility for it and admitted he was the driver," she said.
Ms Hill said the teenager apologised to her when he saw her.
"That's big for a 17-year-old," she said.
Ms Hill said the incident was not a one-off, with hoon behaviour an ongoing problem in the Narrandera community.
She said when the police were not around, the "kids ... get in cars, hoon around and race each other".
"We hear and see it more often than we'd like to at night," she said.
Among the damage, Ms Hill said pool cues and darts were smashed, but amazingly a freezer appears to have survived.
"The freezer is trapped on the other side of the shop, but we can see the light on it, so we think it might still be going," she said.
Ms Hill said she was grateful at a time like this to have a carpenter and a bricklayer for sons - they immediately travelled from the ACT to help her out.
"They both jumped in their car, came down, got the car out of the shop and secured the building so I can now start cleaning up the damage," she said.
Now comes the job of assessing the damage to the building and stock and the financial impact this will have, which is set to hurt more given she wasn't insured.
"My business is called Bait, Balls and Bullets, and I couldn't get an insurance company to [cover me] because [I sell] bullets," Ms Hill said.
Despite the financial concerns, she said the community had already thrown their support behind her.
"I'm lucky I live in a little country town. The people here are so supportive and rallied around me," Ms Hill said.
She said one woman had even offered to do an advertising video to help promote her business.
As to when Baits, Balls and Bullets will reopen, Ms Hill was unsure, but hoped it wouldn't be too far away.
"I hope to have my doors back open by next weekend, but I don't know if I'll be able to let customers in the door. I might have to serve them on the footpath," she said.
Police investigations are ongoing in relation to the cause of the crash.
Investigators have urged anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
