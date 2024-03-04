Green hopes Barellan can imitate MCUE after opening trial hit-out

NEW Barellan coach Peter Green could not have asked for a better opening trial opponent as he looks to implement a new style at the Two Blues.
Barellan took part in the opening trial game of the AFL Riverina pre-season when they joined Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock in a tri series on Saturday night.
Green could not have been more impressed by MCUE, who he said produced the style of football he's trying to implement at Barellan.
"It was played in the right spirit. I wasn't bearing on the result, I wanted to see the implementation of what we've been doing at pre-season training with the guys," Green said.
"I knew they were going to go back into their old habits, in terms of what I've been attempting to shift in their game style...and to be fair, it was fantastic, because Mango were playing the way I'm wanting to implement the Barellan players to play like.
"They were moving the ball really well and the run from behind, their ability to be able to run and take the game on, that's where we've got to get to.
"If we want to be competitive in the league, we've got to be doing those things."
Barellan opened with a first half against MCUE, then played BB Saints in the second half. The Saints only had 13 players so the Goannas helped complete a team for the hit-out.
"We did improve as we went on," Green said.
"Even though we were fatigued at the end, we finished the game running.
"We were playing against a Mango team that was a step above us. I would seriously consider Mango being one of the main contenders this year in the RFL, along with Ganmain and Collingullie, just from what I've seen.
"They've got good numbers, they've got solid depth and they've got a game style, it's only the first practice match, but I was very impressed with how they moved the ball and the way they set up behind the footy.
"I think it's going to hold them in good stead and that's certainly what we're working towards and we started to do it in patches and that's really what I wanted to get out of it.
"I had already spoken to the players at training last week, talking about how they will go into their old habits, in terms of game style, but they're called practice matches for a reason. We've got to keep moving forward and working areas on our game that's going to make us a competitive side for the season."
Barellan captain Riley Irvin was a standout in the trials.
New recruit Brad Radovanovic at centre-half-back was among those to impress Green for Barellan. He has moved to Griffith after a season with Cootamundra last year.
Barellan teenager Callum Nicholls showed good signs. He goes to school at Assumption College but will play on his leave weekends.
Another teenager who impressed Green was Joel Mahy. He played junior football at Coleambally and played up forward in the trial game.
Barellan have also welcomed some former Griffith juniors to the club in Matt Devery and Brady Clifford.
The additions come as Barellan have put a line through their Canberra connection for next year with Hugh McKenzie having moved to Sydney.
"We don't have any Canberra guys. Whilst they are a loss and we have to replace them, I'm really wanting to promote and develop the players in the area," Green said.
"We've gradually been increasing our numbers at training. I think our first training session we had 21 or 22, and up until last week we've had 31 or 32 train. Last Thursday night we had 32 at training. For a club like Barellan, that's the equivalent of 50 for a Wagga club.
"As with all things, it takes time to change those old habits, transform them, they've been doing them a long time and you've got to reform new habits and it just takes time unfortunately. We're building. I won't say we're coming yet but we're definitely building."
Barellan had a pre-season camp at Urana last month and then will have a full scale trial game against BB Saints under lights at Narrandera Sportsground on Saturday March 16.
Barellan will then take on Charles Sturt University in round one in a game that has been switched to Barellan Sportsground.
