Donelan beats her own time as Sherrin again enjoys success at Mater Dei

TALENTED swimmer Chloe Donelan broke her own record at Mater Dei Catholic College's carnival last week.
Mater Dei again hit the twilight zone on Thursday for another successful rendition of their annual swimming carnival at Oasis Aquatic Centre.
Donelan produced the only individual record-breaking swim of the evening, bettering the time she set last year in the senior girls 50m backstroke.
Her time of 33:30 seconds, beat her time time of 33:90 last year.
There were two relay records set with Carroll House smashing the 15 years boys record by seven seconds, a time that had stood since 2016. Carroll clocked 2:02.99, beating the previous time of 2:09.43.
Sherrin House set a new time in the senior boys, clocking 1:57.06, beating the old time of 1:59.95.
It was a good night for Sherrin, who claimed the house champion title for a fourth successive year.
Mater Dei Catholic College sports coordinator Nathan Irvine was impressed by both the standard of swimming and house spirit on display.
"Despite a number of staff and students being affected by illness in the lead up to the event, students competed with great spirit under the College catch-cry of 'Five Houses- One Home' in diving and championship events," Irvine said.
"With such strong performances in recent years, the number of records broken was only small, however, this does not reflect the very high standard of competition. 2024 saw one individual and two relay records broken.
"With such performances, we will be looking to put together a very strong team as we look to the BISSA Swimming Carnival in the coming weeks."
Madi Norman (12-14 girls), Xavier Grigg (12-14 boys), Philomena Grigg (15 and over girls) and Fletcher Gregurke (15 and over boys) won the diving titles.
12 years girl: Gabbie Yerbury
13 years girl: Darcey Figgis
13 years boy: Ryan Francis
14 years girl: Ava Graham
14 years boy: Jack Pope
15 years girl: Abbie Donelan
15 years boy: Jones Russell
16 years girl: Emily Whiting
16 years boy: Ben Devries
Senior girl: Chloe Donelan
Senior boy: Bailey Figgis
