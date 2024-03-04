Injury an unwanted setback for Howard after strong pre-season

WAGGA footballer Dougal Howard is likely to miss the start of the AFL season.
Howard sustained a hamstring injury late in St Kilda's 19-point win over North Melbourne in the final practice game of the AFL pre-season on Sunday.
Howard is still to have scans to determine the full extent of the injury but he faces a race against time to be right for St Kilda's round one clash against Geelong on Saturday, March 16.
St Kilda assistant coach Corey Enright believes the way Howard has attacked this pre-season will hold him in good stead for a quick return.
"We're not sure. It is obviously a hamstring injury but what that is and how bad, we'll have a look at it, get it scanned, Enright said on Sunday.
"He's one who's had a really good pre-season, hasn't missed a bit so if it is a few weeks hopefully he can get back quite quickly."
Howard's injury will contribute to St Kilda's need to reshuffle their backline for round one.
Howard, Jack Sinclair (calf) and Josh Battle (knee) are all under injury clouds, while Jimmy Webster is facing a lengthy stint on the sidelines for his bump on North Melbourne's Jy Simpkin.
Howard's setback is the second blow to a Riverina AFL footballer over the pre-season with Matt Flynn also badly injuring his hamstring at West Coast.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.