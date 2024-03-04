The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL

'Hopefully we can get the job done': Rowston confident GWS can back up success

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated March 4 2024 - 6:09pm, first published 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GWS players Harry Rowston and Nick Madden were in Wagga on Thursday for an AFL Riverina clinic. Picture by Les Smith
GWS players Harry Rowston and Nick Madden were in Wagga on Thursday for an AFL Riverina clinic. Picture by Les Smith

Griffith footballer Harry Rowston is confident Greater Western Sydney (GWS) can back up the success they achieved in 2023 which saw the Giants narrowly miss out on a grand final appearance.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.