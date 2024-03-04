'Hopefully we can get the job done': Rowston confident GWS can back up success

Griffith footballer Harry Rowston is confident Greater Western Sydney (GWS) can back up the success they achieved in 2023 which saw the Giants narrowly miss out on a grand final appearance.
The Giants were one of the form sides in the back half of the season last year and Rowston was of the belief they would again be a huge premiership contender.
"I mean last year was an awesome year, but hopefully this year we can do one better and the team is shaping up to be as good if not better," Rowston said.
"I think going into our second year of playing this sort of game plan and style is going to suit us a lot.
"I think we are so confident in our roles within the club at the moment, it's going to be a scary year and hopefully we can get the job done."
Rowston enjoyed an awesome first year at the Giants which saw the young midfielder play seven games at AFL level.
He said it was a fantastic first year up in Sydney and that he was hoping to build on that in his second year at the club.
"Yeah it was unreal," he said.
"Obviously a few more games than I was expecting so it was nice.
"I've just got to build off the back of that now and get a few more games this year, just keep progressing as a footballer and keep trying to get better."
The young midfielder recently finished his second pre-season at GWS and he said he was pretty pleased with how he fared in the gruelling Summer months.
"It went well," he said.
"The big focus this pre-season was just to get the fitness up, it was pretty much the whole thing this off-season for me.
"I feel like I've done pretty well and the coaches have given me a little pat on the back to say you've done that.
"Obviously there's still a long way to go to get to where I want to go, but overall it's been good and the team has been going well.
"Few injuries, but we are shaping up to have another good season."
Giants coach Adam Kingsley is heading into his second season at the helm of GWS and Rowston said his guidance has been massively influential on his development.
"Yeah he's been good," he said.
"The thing I like about him the most is he's so direct with it, he just tells it how it is.
"He does it in the right manner obviously but if you are not doing something right he'll let you know.
"For me that's the number one thing because he's so clear by what he wants.
"It's been awesome and I think everyone has adapted to his way of playing and it's obviously paying off at the moment."
Rowston was in Wagga on Thursday for an AFL Riverina clinic and he said it was great to be back in the Riverina.
"Yeah it's awesome," he said.
"Getting back to the Riverina it's such a good thing, coming to these things as a little kid looking up to the AFL players it's pretty exciting times.
"So to get back here and run around with a few little kids and see a few smiles on their faces, there's nothing better."
