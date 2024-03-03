Young child taken to hospital after car collision in Riverina suburb

A young child has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in a Riverina suburb at the weekend.
Shortly after 3.20pm on Sunday afternoon NSW Ambulance and Police responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a car at Dalman Parkway outside the Southcity Shopping Centre in Glenfield Park, Wagga.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said they sent multiple resources to the scene.
Paramedics arrived on the scene to find that a five-year-old boy had sustained minor head and facial injuries after he was struck by a car.
The child was treated by crews at the scene before he was transported to the Wagga Base Hospital to be checked as a precaution.
A police spokesperson said officers attached to Riverina Police District spoke with the driver at the scene.
