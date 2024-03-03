The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

City's top stamp man bids adieu as health concerns rise

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
March 3 2024 - 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Stamp and Coin Club president Bob Edyvean is stepping down from the top job due to health concerns. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga Stamp and Coin Club president Bob Edyvean is stepping down from the top job due to health concerns. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga's top stamp man is set to hang up his boots as age and illness catch up with him.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.