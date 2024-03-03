Mater Dei looking to claim three-peat in Byrnes Shield final against TRAC

Mater Dei Catholic College will be looking to notch a Byrnes Shield three-peat when they take on The Riverina Anglican College (TRAC) in Monday nights grand final at Robertson Oval.
Mater Dei has been the dominant force in open boys cricket in recent years and they head into the grand final with a 3-1 record.
Captain Lincoln Lauder said his side was looking forward to the decider and he was hopeful they could notch up the incredible achievement.
"It's been a really big build up, especially over the last couple of years," Lauder said.
"We are here chasing a three-peat and it'd be amazing if it can happen."
Mater Dei stormed their way to the final after claiming big wins against Kooringal High, Wagga High and Kildare Catholic College.
They then dropped their last round game to TRAC after making a few tactical changes.
Lauder believed it had been a pretty strong campaign from Mater Dei so far and he was hopeful they could continue that run of form in the grand final.
"We'd gone through undefeated but last week we dropped a game to TRAC," he said.
"We reversed our order just to give everyone a go but it's a loss none the less.
"But we got a really good insight into TRAC and we've got an idea as to what they are going to play like next week.
"All tournament we've been pretty strong and we are just going to have to carry that on."
Mater Dei's batting has been their strength all competition and Lauder believed that would be a key for his side if they were going to grab victory.
"I feel like we have to bat deep in our order," he said.
"Hopefully we win the toss, bat first and put runs on the board.
"Then backing it up in the field with our bowling and fielding being clean, taking our chances and making the most of it."
Mater Dei vice-captain Beau Edmunds has been in brilliant form during the competition and he heads into the grand final unbeaten after innings of 65no, 46no and 52no.
TRAC will be looking to spoil Mater Dei's party on Monday night and after a slow start to the competition have found some form in recent weeks.
Captain Damian Kalmeier said his side was excited for the final against Mater Dei and he revealed they were planning to have quite a crowd attend at Robertson Oval.
"Yeah they seem very keen about it," he said.
"Everyone is getting around it and I know a lot of people from school are going to come down to watch it.
"Everyone is pretty keen to finally be in the final once again."
TRAC's journey to the final didn't get off to the best of starts after they dropped their opening game to Kildare.
However wins against Kooringal High, Wagga High and finally Mater Dei saw them earn their spot in the decider.
Kalmeier said he was pretty impressed with the efforts of his side so far and he praised the performances of some of their younger players.
"We've gone really good," he said.
"It's been really good to see some of our younger boys coming through.
"We had a bit of a shaky start with Kildare up front in the first round, but ever since that we haven't looked back and trusted our team and worked through it."
TRAC also has a number of dangerous players in their side and Kalmeier revealed who he thought would play a key role for them in the decider.
"Clearly Finn Jenkins as he's an awesome bowler," he said.
"Then Harry Glanvill up top with the stick like we saw on Monday with his 50 against Mater which was really good.
"Vaughny Jenkins is also awesome with the bat and great with the gloves, he doesn't drop many."
The clash between Mater Dei and TRAC will start at 6pm while Kildare and Wagga High will compete in the third-place playoff which starts at 2:30pm.
