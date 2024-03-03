The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

Blues win through to prelim after dominant victory over Kooringal

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
March 3 2024 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Wagga captain-coach Joel Robinson led from the front in the big win scoring 70 runs in the elimination final at McPherson Oval. Picture by Les Smith
South Wagga captain-coach Joel Robinson led from the front in the big win scoring 70 runs in the elimination final at McPherson Oval. Picture by Les Smith

South Wagga won through to the Wagga Cricket preliminary final after a dominant win over Kooringal at McPherson Oval.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.