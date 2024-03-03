Blues win through to prelim after dominant victory over Kooringal

South Wagga won through to the Wagga Cricket preliminary final after a dominant win over Kooringal at McPherson Oval.
A stellar performance with both bat and ball guided the Blues to a 82-run win over the Colts and they will now play Wagga RSL next weekend for a spot in the grand final.
Blues captain-coach Joel Robinson starred in the victory top-scoring with 70 runs as they posted a very strong total of 7-213.
Robinson was proud of the performance of his side who managed to overcome some minor concerns early in the game to run out big winners.
"Yeah absolutely," Robinson said.
"I think Cookey (Nathan Cooke) mentioned it last week, we've been building nicely over the last three or four weeks.
"We've had some good challenges and we've been able to manage to just win and keep improving, I think yesterday was another feather in the cap there.
"We were in trouble early with a couple of early wickets, but we fought out of that and got a partnership then we just held control of the game from that point on.
"That was really good and really pleasing."
The Blues won the toss and elected to bat first, however found themselves in a spot of trouble at 2-13 after losing Alex Smeeth (4) and Warren Clunes (0).
However Robinson and Brayden Ambler (59) soon got to work putting on a 130-run third-wicket stand to get the game back on the Blues terms.
Robinson said it was good to see Ambler score some runs in an important moment and believed that partnership set up the win for the Blues.
"He probably hasn't had the most consistent year," he said.
"But we know that Braydo at close to his best is one of the best bats in the comp, that partnership was really good and once we got on top with that we were very confident.
"We just kept the momentum in our favour all day."
The Colts never really got going in their run-chase and were at one stage sitting at 6-43 before eventually being dismissed for 131.
A fair bit of that damage was done by Smeeth who finished with figures of 4-12 after claiming the wickets of Alex Smith (12), Andrew Dutton (2), Chris Saunders (0) and Will Oliver (8).
Robinson was pleased with the efforts of Smeeth who managed to keep the Colts' batting lineup under constant pressure.
"Yeah he's been good all year," he said.
"He's had a little change of role in the last six to eight weeks of the season where he's taken the bowling through the middle overs.
"He's doing that as good as anyone in the comp and he's doesn't miss his length and hits the bat hard, he just challenges both edges of the bat and he's a very valuable member of our team."
South Wagga 7-213 (J Robinson 70, B Ambler 59, N Cooke 38no; W Oliver 2-44) d Kooringal 131 (A Smeeth 4-12, J Guthrie 2-13, W Clunes 2-23)
